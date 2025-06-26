Might Alexander Isak be on his way to Liverpool?

Liverpool have been told by David Ornstein what they will need to offer in order to “start a conversation” with Newcastle over the transfer of Alexander Isak this summer.

The Reds have already made great strides in the transfer market, with Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz moving from Bayer Leverkusen for £29m and £116m respectively, while Milos Kerkez is expected to be imminently announced as the club’s new left-back after he flew to Merseyside for a medical on Tuesday to complete his £40m move from Bournemouth.

Sporting director Richard Hughes is also scouring the market for a new striker as Darwin Nunez nears a move to Napoli.

Reports earlier this week claimed Liverpool had entered the race for Viktor Gyokores, but cold water has since been poured on those rumours, while Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike continues to be linked after his impressive breakout season in the Bundesliga.

But Isak has always been and will continue to be Liverpool’s top target, if they can only prise him from Newcastle.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein hasn’t given them much hope as he gave an update on the Sweden international’s future, insisting Newcastle are in a “strong position” to retain their prized asset.

Speaking on The Athletic’s podcast, Ornstein said: “They’re in a strong position with over three years remaining on his [Isak] current deal, as part of which he is already paid well.

“They’ll have no problem offering more, too – he’s at the centre of that ambitious Saudi-led project.

“From the player’s point of view, he has top level football secured with Newcastle’s qualification for next season’s Champions League, and he won the club their first trophy in a long time. He looks to be happy – always with a smile on his face.”

And the transfer expert confirmed that it would take a huge offer to even “start a conversation” with Newcastle over the 25-year-old’s transfer.

He added: “It could take around £150m just to start a conversation – there’s no suggestion of any developments despite recent rumours and reports. #LFC may try, but that doesn’t mean they’ll succeed…”

Hughes is also looking for a new centre-back amid ‘fears’ over the future of Ibrahima Konate, who has rejected a ‘disappointing’ contract offer, and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is at the top of the Reds shortlist.

Former Premier League CEO Keith Wyness claims Liverpool are ‘expected to complete a deal’ for Guehi, which has been deemed a “frightening” prospect.

“It would be a no-brainer for them (Liverpool) if they can get hold of him, and all the noises coming out of the Marc Guehi camp are that he’s keen to go,” Wyness said.

“I think it’s a fantastic deal. I think Palace also recognise that I think he’s got just another year left on his contract. So they’d like to cash in as well. All parties could be very happy.

“If you remember the days when Virgil van Dijk came from Southampton, he was a big-money signing at the time, but he’s proven to be a superb buy. He’s done really well. I think he and Guehi, if they can keep fit, would be fantastic.

“I’m frightened to say it, but yes, it’s going to be a good signing for Liverpool and I think it will go through.”