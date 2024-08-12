Real Sociedad are ramping up the pressure on Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi.

Martin Zubimendi has ‘opted against’ a move to Liverpool this summer and will stay at Real Sociedad.

Zubimendi was identified by Arne Slot as the ideal addition for Liverpool, who are yet to make a signing so far this summer.

And the fans look set to be waiting a while yet after The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirmed the midfielder has turned down the Reds’ advances.

Both Liverpool and Real Sociedad expected the deal to go through with Slot’s side ready to trigger his £51m release clause, but Ornstein claims the Spain international ‘has opted against a transfer to Anfield’.

Reds sporting director Richard Hughes was told of Zubimendi’s rejection on Monday and now it’s back to the drawing board.

More to follow…