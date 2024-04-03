Juventus have joined Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the race for Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi, according to reports.

De Zerbi is one of the names in the mix to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this summer.

More evidence Liverpool will avoid De Zerbi

Earlier this week, David Ornstein reported that the Italian joining Liverpool is ‘incredibly unlikely’, leaving Sporting’s Ruben Amorim as the leading candidate.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk boss has done a fantastic job at the Amex, guiding Brighton into Europe for the first time.

His work has not gone unnoticed, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich also searching for a new manager, while Manchester United and Chelsea could be managerless by June.

Brighton’s form this season has been very inconsistent, which could put off interested clubs, but there is strong evidence that he is a top coach.

There is also evidence growing that Liverpool are going further to distance themselves from De Zerbi following Ornstein’s report.

That is because, according to HITC journalist Graeme Bailey, Juventus are prepared to fight for the Brighton boss’ signature amidst uncertainty over the future of Max Allegri.

Bailey claims that the Serie A giants are currently ‘monitoring’ De Zerbi, who reportedly has a release clause worth around £12million.

It is noted that there is a chance the Old Lady join the managerial hunt at the end of the season after Allegri failed to inspire a title challenge.

His side are currently third in the Italian top flight, 20 points behind champions-elect Inter with eight matches remaining.

At least a return to the Champions League looks likely, although it does not look like Allegri will lead the club back into the big time next term, with his position under ‘consideration’.

Juventus are now ‘doing their own due diligence on potential candidates and one name they are very much interested in is De Zerbi’ as they prepare for competition from Bayern and Barcelona.

On top of the level of interest elsewhere, Liverpool’s not prioritising De Zerbi hints that the club’s owners will steer clear of the Brighton gaffer.

As mentioned, Sporting head coach Amorim appears to be the man the Reds will seek to replace Klopp.

The 39-year-old is doing a stellar job in the Portuguese capital and is the man the club’s fans want after Xabi Alonso ruled himself out of the running.

