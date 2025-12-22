Liverpool are not expected to sign Antoine Semenyo in January

Liverpool are not one of the two leading candidates to sign Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, but that could be about to change.

Semenyo, who scored twice at Anfield on matchday one of the 2025/26 Premier League season, has a £65million release clause in his contract that is active until January 10.

Antoine Semenyo’s 2025/26 Premier League stats

Only Thiago (11) and Haaland (19) have more goals (8)

Averages 0.69 goal involvements per 90

25 take-ons completed (8th in PL)

59 progressive carries (7th)

Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal have all been linked with the Ghanaian winger, but it appears he has narrowed his top choices down to two clubs.

Surprisingly, Liverpool are not a leading candidate for Semenyo’s signature.

According to David Ornstein, the two Manchester clubs have moved more aggressively than the Reds, while Semenyo has “politely” told Spurs that he is not interested.

Speaking to NBC Sports before Aston Villa’s win over Manchester United, Ornstein noted that Liverpool could advance their interest after Alexander Isak suffered a broken leg.

“This is going to be one of the biggest stories of the January transfer window and I would suspect it will be resolved sooner rather than later. If he is going to move, it would need to be in the early part of the window,” Ornstein said.

“Everything I’ve learned suggests that a transfer is highly possible and the names that are emerging as the leading contenders right now are Manchester City and Manchester United – in no particular order, they’re both extremely fond of him.

“Liverpool are said to have great admiration for him, but they haven’t moved to the same extent so far to my knowledge. Let’s see if anything changes around the Alexander Isak injury.

“Tottenham Hotspur were very keen and I’m led to believe were prepared to pay a significant salary to Antoine Semenyo, but he is politely focusing on other options – namely, it seems, City or United.”

Liverpool should accelerate Semenyo transfer interest

Although Semenyo is a winger rather than a centre-forward, Isak’s injury will surely change Liverpool’s stance and make them serious contenders for the Bournemouth star’s signature.

The Reds are now expected to act in the winter transfer window and, considering Hugo Ekitike’s excellent form, it makes sense to sign a wide player rather than another big-money No.9.

Ekitike has been the club’s most consistent attacker and one of the very few Liverpool players to perform at a decent level this season.

The Frenchman scored his eighth Premier League goal of the campaign in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Spurs, while Isak scored only his third Reds goal but was injured in the process after a strong challenge from Micky van de Ven.

Ekitike’s form has proven that the British-record £125million signing of Isak was a luxury buy, as Arne Slot’s side decided to flex their muscles in the transfer market and weaken a rival in Newcastle.

Semenyo is a signing that makes sense for a number of reasons.

Liverpool clearly have cash to burn and need to find a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Semenyo can be that player. He is someone who would instantly improve Slot’s attack and add valuable depth following Isak’s injury.

Man City the right move for Semenyo

But competition is fierce, and the Reds currently sit behind Man City and United in the transfer race.

For Semenyo, joining City is a no-brainer.

It would not be a surprise if Ruben Amorim’s plan is to play Semenyo at wing-back, a role he is suited to but one that would also waste his attacking qualities.

Playing for City offers Champions League football and the chance to compete for the biggest prizes, including the Premier League title.

He would not become a benchwarmer under Pep Guardiola either. Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki have been outstanding either side of goal machine Erling Haaland, but there is more than enough football to justify joining the Cityzens.

Against West Ham on Saturday, Divine Mukasa and Savinho came off the bench – two players Semenyo would instantly be ahead of in the pecking order.

Yes, Jeremy Doku is currently injured, but there is little doubt Semenyo would play enough football at the Etihad.

And the most important thing is that he is good enough. Good enough to make an instant impact at City, Liverpool or United. And definitely at Spurs, but he is not interested, and who can blame him?

Spurs have just 17 home points since November 2024 – the worst record of any ever-present Premier League club in that time. 😳 pic.twitter.com/4gLjJsFaog — Football365 (@F365) December 20, 2025

Thomas Frank’s side have been the worst team at home in the Premier League over the last 13 months and currently sit 13th in the table, having won just one of their last eight matches.

They really have been that bad.

