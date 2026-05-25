Michael Owen has encouraged Liverpool to sign West Ham standout Jarrod Bowen as an “absolute perfect” Mohamed Salah replacement.

Beloved former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was a known admirer of Bowen, who has been sporadically linked with a move to Anfield over the past few years.

And now that West Ham have suffered relegation from the Premier League, Bowen could secure a move to Liverpool or another Big Six club this summer.

Despite West Ham’s struggles, Bowen has been superb this season, having finished the campaign with nine goals and eleven assists.

Bowen certainly deserves to continue playing in the Premier League, and Owen has explained why he thinks the England international is capable of being the “absolute perfect” replacement for Salah.

“Under normal circumstances, no. But he is such a West Ham lad, he’s the captain, he’s adored by the club, his family are all from the area,” Owen said on Premier League Productions.

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“If there’s any big player that is going to be relegated and stick with it then you can see it.

“However, Jarrod Bowen is incredible, you’ve got a short career, I mean he has to be playing in the Premier League.

“If something really, really interesting [is offered], I’ve said for a long time, I don’t make any apologies, Mo Salah has gone now from Liverpool, I think Bowen is the absolute perfect replacement for Mo Salah at Liverpool.

“If an opportunity came along for him like that, to play for Liverpool, then even the most ardent West Ham fan couldn’t begrudge that. Instead of playing in the Championship, go to one of the best teams in the world and fill Mo Salah’s boots, it’s really exciting for him.

“However, if an opportunity doesn’t come from one of the big boys like that, then maybe he’ll fight his way back into the Premier League with West Ham.”

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“My vision is…”

Bowen commented on his future after West Ham suffered relegation on Sunday afternoon, and he hinted that his future may lie with his current club.

“Listen, it’s still very, very raw. Talking about futures is disrespectful to the club, the fans, everything like that,” Bowen replied when asked about his West Ham future.

“This club deserves to be in the Premier League. That’s our aim now, this season is done, our aim now is to get back in the Premier League. That’s as simple as it is.”

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He added: “Like I said, it’s disrespectful to everyone to start speaking about futures and saying what’s going to happen.

“Like I said, I want this club to be in the Premier League. It’s a club that means so much to me, that’s given me so much, so my vision is getting this club back in the Premier League.”