Former Liverpool striker Owen reveals what he is ‘hearing’ about Salah contract standoff

Michael Owen has revealed what he has ‘heard’ about Mohamed Salah’s contract demands with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

Egypt captain Salah is one of three crucial Liverpool players out of contract in the summer, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk also allowed to negotiate a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January 1.

It is remarkable that the Reds have put themselves in this situation and Salah voiced his concerns after last Sunday’s 3-2 win over Southampton, revealing he is “more out than in” having not received an offer to extend his deal.

“Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club, [so] I’m probably more out than in,” he said.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see. Of course [no offer is disappointing], yeah…

“I’m very professional. Everybody can see my work ethic. I’m just trying to enjoy my football and I will play at the top level as long as possible. I’m just doing my best because this is who I am and I try to give it all for myself and for the club. We will see what happens next.”

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker (which is why Reds fans do not like him) Owen recently discussed Alexander-Arnold’s future amid interest from European champions Real Madrid, telling the right-back that he has his number if he wants some advice.

Owen – who switched Anfield for the Bernabeu in 2004 – now says Salah, 32, wants a long-term contract, which could be why the Liverpool hierarchy are yet to offer him a new deal.

“My inkling, and I might be wrong, but what I hear is that Mo Salah is wanting a longer-term contract,” the former England striker said.

“When you’re young, you want short contracts, keep the desirability, keep them short and keep everybody wanting you. When you’re older of course you want stability and you want to be secure.”

Owen added: “He’s very different – he’s as fit as fiddle and he’s still banging them in. But if he’s going in [to negotiations] and asking for five years then rightly so the club will think that’s too long.

“So maybe they’re not even sitting down because Mo has said ‘Well I’m not going to talk to you if you are not going to give you five years’, let’s say.

“And I don’t know entirely but my sources tell me it’s more of a term problem.

“One thing that Mo Salah has got the head start on is he’s just done that interview and straight away the fans are going to be thinking, ‘What are you doing, Liverpool Football Club’.”

