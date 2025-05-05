Ex-Liverpool star Owen insists only two sides can win the Premier League title next season

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has revealed why there are only two sides who can win the Premier League title this season.

The Reds sealed the Premier League title eight days ago with a convincing 5-1 win over Tottenham at Anfield in their 20th English top-flight triumph.

Liverpool did it with four games to spare and they are still 15 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal despite losing 3-1 to Chelsea on Sunday.

The Gunners, who are likely to finish second for the third season in a row, have been underwhelming in the league but have reached the Champions League semi-finals.

While Man City, who won the previous four Premier League titles, have suffered a huge drop off this season with Pep Guardiola’s side currently 18 points off the pace.

Liverpool, who have barely spent any money over the past couple of transfer windows are set to bring in a number of players in the summer and Owen has warned them that it could have a negative impact if they aren’t careful.

Owen told Premier League Productions: “It’s such a good harmonious dressing room that if you go and bring more and more in, then you get discontent. The better players you have as backup, the more problems you have.

“You can look at an extreme like Pep Guardiola this season and say, ‘that’s why you should have more players’, but he’s had thin squads all his life.

“That bit him on the bum this season, but look at Chelsea – too many good players is a problem as well. So you have to be careful with the balance of your squad.

“It’s a careful balance, and Liverpool have got it spot on at the moment so we’ll see what happens.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mailbox: ‘Well done Liverpool’; you handed ‘new Spurs’ a Champions League place

👉 Liverpool have five (and Arsenal none) in Premier League XI of the season

👉 Liverpool top scorers against Big Six: Salah continues ridiculous dominance

And Owen can’t see past Liverpool for the title again next season with only one other team capable of beating the Merseysiders to the championship.

Owen added: “I can’t see anybody beating Liverpool next year. Man City are miles off it. Arsenal are possibly the only challengers for me.”

But Glenn Hoddle reckons Liverpool will struggle to maintain their levels again next season unless they improve using the summer transfer market.

Hoddle said: “Man City need to build their squad again and Arsenal need to go again. From Liverpool’s point of view, they have a great squad but with the same squad, I can’t see them winning the Premier League next season.

“I don’t think them players will go again if it’s the same squad. Players like (Curtis) Jones and (Harvey) Elliott aren’t ready to take over when they have to play bigger roles next season.

“They had some injuries, but they coped because they weren’t in one unit and it wasn’t really the spine of the team.

“I don’t see them having that luck again. If they get injuries in the same unit – all at the back or all in midfield – then I think they will have a problem.

“They still need better players in that squad and now is the time to go and get them to dominate and say we are the team to go and beat. I don’t look at that team and go, ‘Wow’.”