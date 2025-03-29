Liverpool owners FSG are reportedly planning to acquire 51 per cent of second-tier Spanish side Malaga, amid attempts from Paris Saint-Germain ownership to do the same.

FSG have owned Liverpool since 2010, when they took over from Tom Hicks and George Gillett. There has been a lot of success for the club in that time, including historic triumphs in the Champions League and Premier League.

The Reds look on track to add another Premier League title this season. Meanwhile, the owners are looking at acquiring another club, with Malaga in their sights.

The Athletic reports FSG are initially looking to buy the 51 per cent of the club owned by majority shareholder Sheikh Abdullah Al Thani.

A delegation of the group visited the club’s facilities in February to assess the potential acquisition of the club.

FSG’s desire to buy Malaga comes at the same time as PSG owners Qatar Sports Investment. QSI own the vast majority of the French giants, as well as around 20 per cent of Portuguese side Braga.

The lates report, from ESPN, suggested that QSI were finalising the investment, which would see them buy 10o per cent, with Al Thani’s stake and the Bluejay Group’s 49 per cent all being bought out.

It seems things are on the right track, as the report states talks are ‘advanced and progressing well’.

QSI reportedly believe Malaga have ‘huge potential’, given the size of the city itself, the fact the club will host games at the 2030 World Cup, and their historically successful academy.

Liverpool owners FSG will have taken note of all of the attractive assets, and are therefore looking to beat QSI to the acquisition of the club.

It is believed they are ‘exploring’ the deal, but it’s not clear how close they are to a breakthrough.

For some online, it seems to be perceived as a bad look that Liverpool’s owners are attempting to buy a new club amid the uncertainty over the contracts of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

