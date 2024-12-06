According to reports, there is ‘growing confidence’ at Liverpool that two players are ‘likely to sign new contracts following latest talks’.

Under new head coach Arne Slot, Liverpool have made a sensational start to the 2024/25 campaign as they are top of the Premier League and Champions League.

The Reds have a seven-point cushion at the top of the domestic competition after their 3-3 draw against Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

This has been achieved while there is uncertainty surrounding three of Liverpool’s most important players. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are among the 20 best footballers who could become free agents in 2025.

Much has been said about the three players in recent months as there have been conflicting reports on their respective futures. Alexander-Arnold is wanted by Real Madrid, while Salah and Van Dijk are being linked with Saudi Pro League clubs.

Now, a report from Football Insider claims ‘Salah and Van Dijk are likely to now sign new Liverpool contracts following latest talks’.

There is said to be ‘growing confidence that both players will commit their futures to the Reds after months of uncertainty’. The report claims Liverpool had a ‘concern’ with the two players, while Alexander-Arnold’s situation remains ’50-50′.

‘Trent Alexander-Arnold, however, remains 50-50 over a potential move to Real Madrid and there is less confidence about his future at Anfield. ‘Recent performances have proven how important both Salah, 32, and Van Dijk, 33, are to Arne Slot’s side, and there are concerns about the price it would cost to replace them. ‘It has also been said that getting contract negotiations out of the way at this stage would allow everybody at the club to focus on their title challenge. ‘As things stand, despite their excellent start to the season, much of the attention at Liverpool has been focused on their three out-of-contract stars.’

Ex-Liverpool forward Jermaine Pennant has explained why his former club should “break the bank” to keep one player in particular.

“In this day and age, you have to pay the big bucks to keep your best players, and that’s what Liverpool need to be doing with Virgil van Dijk,” Pennant said.

“Man City have been doing this for the past decade and have kept their top stars, none of them have really slipped through the net, apart from Cole Palmer.

“I know Liverpool have got a wage structure in place at the club but, with players like Van Dijk, you have to offer them what they’re worth.

“He has such an impact on the team, it’s essential to keep him – alongside Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold – even if it means breaking the bank.”