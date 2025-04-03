Is Paul Tierney ‘incompetent’ or ‘just a plain cheat’?

James Tarkowski’s challenge on Alexis Mac Allister is a theme of the Mailbox after Liverpool took another step towards the title.

Send your views to theeditor@football365.com

What the reffing hell was that?

Paul Tierney today making me wonder again if anyone can really be that incompetent or if he’s just a plain cheat.

Tarkowski smashes through the ball and leaves his foot high on Mac Allister. In real time in looks terrible. In slow motion it looks worse.

Neville is one of the more biased commentators out there when it comes to Liverpool (which I’m fine with as we all know he’s a Utd fan so at least you know where his perspective is) and even he can see it’s a red card.

I’m a little shocked the ref has failed to see it in real time given how close he is but I think he’s a young guy 11 minutes into a very high profile game and he’s bottled it. I’m not judging him because I can understand that from his perspective but that’s exactly the point of VAR. Tierney is sat in a quiet room far away. He can’t hear the crowd baying for blood and he’s got a monitor to watch that back multiple times. He either doesn’t understand the rules of football and shouldn’t be allowed to referee or VAR matches on that basis or he’s a cheat.

I think the other argument would be that the ref saw it and gave a yellow and so it’s not a clear and obvious error that is in need of correction. This is a stupid argument. It means that if the referee had given nothing then Tierney would’ve recommended a red card be shown which, if true, highlights the absurdity of the laws of the game as they are now interpreted by the PGMOL.

But more importantly the rules of the game are pretty clear on the threshold for a red card and they talk about force and control for the most part. Tarkowski has used excess force and is not in control which is why he’s smashed through Mac Allister’s shin.

Mac Allister is lucky to not have a broken leg. If his foot had been on the ground already then he’d be facing a year on the sidelines.

It’s nice to have won but nothing should overshadow the utter incompetence of the refs today.

The Nunez/Pickford incident is even more insane. Nobody seems to hear the refs whistle so everyone plays on. Nunez gets to the ball first and Pickford smashes through him and kicks him in the knee. It’s fine that no penalty would be given because play was stopped before hand but Pickford has still endangered another player and that should always draw a booking.

If you disagree with this then next time you’re playing Sunday league if the whistle gets blown then I’ll be on the sides encouraging an opponent to nut you since that’s the logical end to the idea that once a whistle is blown anything goes. Nunez getting a yellow for rolling back onto the pitch is fair enough but how Pickford goes unpunished for his involvement is beyond my comprehension.

The PGMOL is not fit for purpose. The refs are of such a poor standard that it genuinely puts me off watching football matches unless Liverpool are involved; it’s not football if you spend thirty minutes wondering what on earth the clown in the black might decide to do next. Today the ref was so woefully out of his depth. He seemed annoyed by Jota when Jota clapped him ironically and so let the next few challenges on Jota go unpunished…So we had a ref today who was literally so pathetic and petulant that his own ego was bruised and chose to threaten the safety of a player to make himself feel better.

You can disagree today if you want to be tribal but it’s like the Diaz goal not being given against Tottenham last season; the PGMOL will make you look like a hypocritical idiot by the weekend when the decisions cost the safety of your players.

Minty, LFC

READ: Liverpool back 12 points clear with a win they needed more than anyone realised

…Refs can tip the scales as much as they f**king like, we’re gonna win the league.

James Outram, Wirral

…Well…

If Jamie Carra says red.. could be either way.

If G Nev says red.. could be a red

But….

IF BIG DUNC SAYS IT’S A RED……

Then I’m amazed McAllister walked ever again.. coz its clearly and undeniably a red..

Wow.

Al – LFC

A star is born

As a Liverpool fan my main take from tonight’s win is, get Duncan Ferguson on the telly more! His punditry was superb, honest, articulate, unbiased, concise and knowledgeable.

I also thought the new David Moyes is great at post match interviews.

On a different note, how does Pickford keep getting away with awful challenges? If you watch it again, had Nunez not been there, he would still have missed the ball by a distance, the ball was on the floor yet his foot was shin high, he knew exactly what he was doing.

Howard (can we have the real Mo Salah back please?) Jones

What Villa did in January…

I know we will lose them (and probably others) if likely don’t make Champions League next season but my God, the January transfers of Asensio and Rashford were something else.

Paul

Does the season need saving?

I didn’t particularly mind the ‘five ways to save the season’ article, but it got me wondering which fanbases would be bored enough to need it saving. Granted neutrals might, although I’d argue there’s still a few little bits of intrigue to play out, but I think most PL fans have a fair bit to be excited about… (For now).

Liverpool – I’d imagine their fans will enjoy securing and celebrating the title in the coming weeks.

Arsenal – a CL QF vs Real Madrid certainly seems like something to look forward to. Stranger things and all that.

Forest – what’s not to like?!!

Chelsea – will probably win a European trophy but might have a battle on for a CL place.

Man City – Potential FA Cup salvation and a battle on for a CL place.

Newcastle – if they can come down from cloud nine they’ll have a CL place battle to watch.

Brighton – pretty sure their fans would be happy to be competing for a European spot, maybe even CL.

Fulham – the FA Cup QF loss wasn’t ideal but a battle for European places remains.

Aston Villa – quite a lot to look forward to.

Bournemouth – see Fulham. A record PL points total on the horizon.

Brentford – okay, maybe not a lot, but they’re never not fun are they?!

Crystal Palace – a more than winnable FA Cup SF coming up and that 50 point mark.

Man Utd – a trophy and potential CL spot. Somehow.

Spurs – a trophy and potential CL spot. Somehow.

Everton – saying goodbye to Goodison and finishing on a high with Moyes back.

West Ham – yeah, okay, I’m genuinely beaten here.

Wolves – a relatively nerveless last few games will do.

Ipswich – you never know, right? If you eventually do, it was a bit of fun wasn’t it? Play free football.

Leicester – you never know, right? If you eventually do, it was a bit of fun wasn’t it? And bye Ruud.

Southampton – just 3 more points!!!

Maybe a handful of fanbases then that don’t have a huge amount to look forward to. That doesn’t seem too bad to me in early April. Not sure anything needs saving, unless you’re a Hammer.

Ta,

Gary AVFC, Oxford (April’s going to be full of ups and downs no doubt)

On that European chase…

Whilst I’ve spent nearly all my time concentrating on number 20, I’ve just noticed (apologies to those involved) how exciting the 4th place battle is! I can’t see Forest giving up 3rd, so it’s all about 4th.

Ifs, buts and maybes doesn’t do it justice. What a terrible result for Bournemouth, 7 points seems a bit too far whilst 4 seems doable. Are Fulham out of it? I certainly hope so come Sunday but every game will see a change in opinion as to who will emerge on top. Ask me yesterday and I’d say City, ask me tonight I’d say Newcastle, tomorrow I might say Chelsea!

Imagine what this would be like if it was for the title. For years I’ve watched hoping City lose a game, they wouldn’t (Kompany, aaaaggghhhh!) but watching for 5 or 6 other teams results!

Howard Jones

(It’s even more fun when you realise that there are five Champions League places – Ed)

No-look ring revealed

As someone on the inside, I can confirm that a clandestine operation has emerged that’s as audacious as it is entertaining. What’s utterly surprising to me is how this hasn’t become public knowledge… until now.

The league’s biggest stars have formed a secret “No-Look Pass Syndicate” on WhatsApp, a private betting ring where winner takes all.

The rules are simple – each player coughed up £100,000 at the season’s start, a pittance when you’re on £100-200k a week) and the one who racks up the most no-look passes by May takes the pot. Watch any match and you’ll witness the explosion of nonchalant, head-turning passes lighting up pitches week after week.

All players, from silky midfield maestros to rugged full-backs, are flicking balls to teammates without so much as a glance. It’s not just the usual suspects either; defenders and even goalkeepers are getting in on the act. The evidence is undeniable: the no-look pass, once a rare flourish, is now a staple, with nearly every player attempting at least one per game.

The syndicate’s origins are murky, but the concept fits the Premier League’s culture of bravado and excess. With wages soaring into the millions, a £10,000 buy-in is pocket change for these footballing titans.

If you were privy to the digital locker room buzzing with banter, video clips of successful no-lookers, and the occasional fine for a botched attempt that leads to a counterattack, you’d be like .. oh yeah !! The stakes are high—hundreds of thousands could be on the line by season’s end—but so is the prestige. Winning isn’t just about the cash; it’s a badge of honor, proof of supreme confidence and technical mastery.

This is reckless, a distraction from the team-first ethos football demands. A misplaced no-look pass can gift the opposition a goal, turning flair into folly. Yet the syndicate’s existence suggests players see it differently: a chance to inject personality into a game increasingly dominated by data and discipline.All aspects of the modern game leave little room for spontaneity, but the no-look pass defies the script—a middle finger to the stat-obsessed analysts.

Who’s leading the pack? VVD is close, De Bruyne, with his preternatural vision, is a frontrunner, though Fernandes’ relentless creativity could edge him out. TAA , Bruno.. take your pick. They’re all at it. As the season unfolds, fans should keep an eye on the flair merchants—every no-look pass could be a £10,000 swing.

This syndicate is a delicious subplot to the Premier League’s drama. It’s a reminder that beneath the corporate sheen and VAR controversies, football remains a playground for these overpaid divas. So next matchday, count the no-look passes. You’re not just watching a game—you’re witnessing a secret race for riches and bragging rights.

Yours not anonymously.

Richard A Dastardly