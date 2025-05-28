John W Henry and FSG are looking to back Arne Slot in the transfer market.

According to reports, Liverpool are ‘preparing’ a huge ‘offer’ as they look to fend off competition from Chelsea to acquire their ‘next big target’.

The Reds are not wasting any time as they look to land their top targets ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, with Arne Slot and Co. unwilling to stand still after clinching the club’s 20th Premier League title.

Liverpool’s hierarchy have recognised that upgrades are required in several positions, with age, loss of form and exits among the reasons for this verdict.

Jeremie Frimpong has emerged as their preferred long-term replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold and it’s likely only a matter of time before this deal is completed, while Milos Kerkez has ‘said yes’ to the Reds ahead of his move to become Andy Robertson’s successor.

Liverpool are also pursuing recruits in attacking areas and their eyes are on the Bundesliga. It’s been widely reported that they are leading the race to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, while Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike is another target.

Ekitike has been sporadically linked with a potential move to the Premier League in recent years and was a leading target for Newcastle United before he joined Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old failed to settle at PSG, but he has rebuilt his career in the Bundesliga with Frankfurt and is coming off a sensational season. He has 22 goals and 12 assists for the German outfit this term.

Liverpool are lacking a top-tier forward as Darwin Nunez has proven a major flop and is expected to be offloaded to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Nunez has not been good enough for the Reds, but he still needs to be replaced and Ekitike reportedly stands out as a favoured option.

On Wednesday, a report from German journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed Ekitike is Liverpool’s ‘next big target’. He tweeted: ‘‘The next big target from the Bundesliga: Understand FC Liverpool are now seriously in the race for Hugo #Ekitike!

‘Talks have taken place. Slot/Edwards keen on him. The biggest rival at the moment: Chelsea. Eintracht Frankfurt have not yet received an offer. Markus Krösche still demand €100 million. #LFC #CFC.’

As mentioned, Frankfurt want €100m (£86m) for their prized asset, but Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Liverpool are ‘preparing to make a super offer’ and ‘pay a fortune’ for Ekitike, but their planned proposal of £67m still falls short of his set price.