Liverpool reporter James Pearce has provided a concrete update on head coach Arne Slot’s future and he has made a ‘nonsensical’ claim regarding transfers.

Slot had a dream debut season at Liverpool as he helped the English giants win their 20th Premier League title in their first year without beloved former boss Jurgen Klopp.

However, Liverpool have fallen apart this season and this is partly to do with Slot’s poor decisions and handling of the team.

The Reds were expected to dominate the Premier League after spending over £400m on signings in the summer, but this investment currently looks to be misguided, while they have also been impacted by the passing of Diogo Jota and the disappointing form of key players.

But Slot is in the process of losing fan support over his uninspiring style of play, while he has also become more erratic during his press conferences.

READ: Alonso ‘requests’ at Liverpool ranked from impossible Olise to nailed-on Salah

At the weekend, Liverpool’s unconvincing unbeaten run ended as they suffered a deserved 3-2 loss against AFC Bournemouth, but they bounced back to beat Qarabag 6-0 in their final Champions League group phase match.

Slot remains under pressure as one of the favourites to be the next Premier League sacked following this match, with his position arguably weakened further by the availability of Xabi Alonso.

Despite this, a new report from Pearce for The Athletic insists ‘the reality is that Slot retains the backing of the Anfield hierarchy’ as they have ‘no intention of following the lead of United, who dispensed with Ruben Amorim, or Chelsea, who parted company with Enzo Maresca’.

It is also noted that ‘Slot’s bond with sporting director Richard Hughes remains strong’ as there is ‘belief in his acumen’, while FSG have ‘sympathy’ for the head coach over several problems contributing to their issues this term.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Liverpool: Slot fires needless dig at Klopp; reveals transfer update after latest Frimpong injury

* Man Utd, Liverpool stars among five big names who need a move before the deadline

* Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs and co learn potential Champions League last-16 opponents

Regarding transfers, Pearce added: ‘The idea that Liverpool haven’t dipped into the transfer market so far this month because they are somehow reluctant to commit more funds while Slot remains in charge is nonsensical.

‘The club’s data-led model is to buy for the long-term. The only outfield player they bought who was over 24 last summer was Isak.’

Football Insider, meanwhile, have reported on Alonso to Liverpool, with former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown claiming that he will be an option for FSG in the summer.

Brown explained: “Xabi Alonso is going to be on Liverpool’s list.

“He’s very highly rated and very well thought of after his time there as a player.

“A lot of people were impressed by what he has done as a manager, especially the success he had with Bayer Leverkusen, maybe not so much with Real Madrid.

“Liverpool will have a big decision to make with Slot, because sacking him would mean they would have to go out and find a replacement who is good enough.

“They’ll be looking at who might be available and making a list of options to see who could step in and have success, because that’s what Slot has done.

“Alonso will certainly be a contender because of the reasons I’ve just explained, I think it would make a lot of sense, but they have to be sure he’s the right man for the job.”