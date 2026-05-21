Reports have been claiming that Liverpool are ready to sack Arne Slot.

Respected journalist James Pearce has given an update Arne Slot’s future amid claims Liverpool have decided to sack the Dutchman at the end of the season.

The Reds have had a disappointing campaign that has seen some fans decide Slot is not the man to take them forward next season.

Liverpool won the Premier League title under the Dutchman last term but results and performances have not been good enough with Slot’s side currently fifth in the table.

After looking like comfortably qualifying for the Champions League a few weeks ago, Liverpool have been making heavy work of it by taking just one point from their last three Premier League fixtures.

And there have been lots of rumours of the past few days that Slot could now be back under pressure ahead of his review at the end of the season.

There were even claims earlier today on social media that Liverpool had made the decision to sack Slot after their final match at home to Brentford on Sunday.

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An account named ChrisRoyceWords claimed on X on Thursday morning: ‘EXCLUSIVE: The Liverpool board have decided NOT to continue with Arne Slot as manager for the 26/27 season.

‘Having previously opted to give Slot more time to turn things around, the decision to sack Slot was made over the weekend following conversations with senior players.’

The account, which has over 20k followers, later added: ‘Slot is set to take change of Liverpool’s final game of the season on Sunday.

‘The Liverpool board are looking to replace Slot with a Head Coach rather than a manager, hence the lack of interest in Xabi Alonso.

‘No decision on Slot’s replacement has yet been made.’

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There have also been claims in Foot Mercato that Andoni Iraola has been chosen as the main option to replace Slot if Liverpool end up choosing to change manager.

Liverpool’s position remains unchanged – Pearce

However, respected journalist Pearce – who has been covering Liverpool for years – insists that Liverpool are still backing Slot despite rumours on Thursday.

Pearce wrote on X: ‘Liverpool’s position on Arne Slot remains unchanged – despite a day of social media rumours.’

Former Liverpool and Arsenal winger Jermaine Pennant has called on Fenway Sports Group to sack Slot after highlighting some of the “shocking” stats from the season.

Pennant said on talkSPORT: “If the board thinks that this is the guy to stay in charge, then something’s wrong with the board. Everyone can see this Liverpool team, see that they broke almost every single record which is not good – the most goals conceded, the most losses ever in a campaign, you name it. The stats are shocking.”

After Mohamed Salah criticised Liverpool’s form and Slot’s playing style on social media, Pennant added: “What he’s saying [Salah] is stating the obvious. And if the board ultimately think that next season is going to be any different… I’m just shocked, because personally, I don’t see how [things will change].

“Are they going to spend another £450million, half a billion to bring in some more players? It’s down to philosophy the way Liverpool play, how to play. They’re playing like a mid-table team – they just sit back, they wait for teams to come onto them. There’s no threat going forward, they’re not aggressive.

“So you’ve built a great machine and then all of a sudden you change these same cogs in that machine and expect to get the right output. It’s just not going to work.”

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