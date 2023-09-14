Liverpool: ‘Perfect’ Klopp replacement identified as meeting shows PL manager has ‘real gravitas’

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is the “perfect” manager to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool when the German’s contract expires in 2025, says Danny Murphy.

De Zerbi joined the Seagulls last September after Graham Potter left the club to take on the Chelsea job.

Nearly a year on and Potter has been unemployed since April after a difficult stint at Stamford Bridge while De Zerbi has taken Brighton to another level.

Under the Italian, they qualified for Europe for the first time in the club’s history andhave been handed a very tasty Europa League group alongside Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens.

The football Brighton play has brought De Zerbi plenty of plaudits, with the 3-0 Premier League win at Arsenal in May particularly catching the eye.

Because every other club in the world is irrelevant, many think De Zerbi is destined to join one of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ clubs (or seven if we are counting Newcastle United).

And Murphy has made the interesting claim that he is Klopp’s “perfect” successor at Liverpool, having displayed “real gravitas” during his time at Brighton.

Klopp’s contract does not expire for another two years and Murphy does not expect the German to depart before then, so naturally De Zerbi is the ideal candidate to come in ahead of the 2025/26 season.

“I’m not worried about (Klopp leaving),” he told talkSPORT. “I think De Zerbi is perfect. He’ll be ready then (to take over).

“I think he plays great football, he looks a strong character, he’s learning his trade in this league with Brighton and doing it superbly well. I don’t see a better candidate.

“Things change in football really quickly. So, the flavour of the month might be someone else this time next year. But I think he’s (De Zerbi) the real deal.

“There is something about him. After meeting him as well, (I can say) he’s got real gravitas. A real presence. And I love the way his teams play.

“But I can’t see Klopp going for some time yet. He’s got this new influx of players, and he seems enthused by Liverpool’s start (to the season) and the promising start of some of the new signings.”

Klopp has recently been linked with the German national team job after Hansi Flick became the first manager to be sacked from that role.

He has previously said he has the desire to manage at international level at some point in his career, however, that is widely expected to come after the expiry of his Reds contract, if at all.

