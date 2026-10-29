Liverpool perform stunning U-turn on Mac Allister contract with Iraola key as Man City lurk

Alexis Mac Allister could now be given a new contract

Liverpool are now preparing to submit a contract offer to Alexis Mac Allister in order to ward off interest from Manchester City, according to reports.

The Reds forked out around £35m for the Argentina international in 2023 with Mac Allister helping Liverpool win the Premier League title in his second season at the club.

He has since become a crucial part of the current Liverpool side but was criticised, along with a number of his team-mates, for his drop off in form last season after the club’s title win the previous campaign.

The Liverpool midfielder has two years left on his current deal but was recently told by the Reds that they are “not in a position” to offer him a new deal.

When asked if he could have left in the summer, Mac Allister replied: “There was a chance, as I think everyone knows.

“I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract, which makes me very, very sad.”

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On not getting a new contract, he continued: “It’s really sad. We won a Premier League title together. We went through difficult times together. We will see what happens.

“Of course there is still time, the fans don’t need to worry I will give 100% until my last day.

“There was options to leave this summer, right now I am in the right club.”

He added: “I love this club. I love being here, I love the fans.

“As a player, it sometimes happens that you’re at a club for a long long time and you don’t realise where you are.

“That doesn’t happen to me. I know very well that this is an amazing club, that this city has something very special and of course I love being here.”

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A report in Sky Switzerland earlier this week insisted that Mac Allister now ‘sees his future unfolding away from Liverpool’ with the management team at Anfield ‘considering a new direction for its midfielder by 2027’.

Liverpool have changed their mind and WILL offer Mac Allister a new deal

However, WinWin now claims that Liverpool have made an incredible U-turn on that stance with the website learning ‘that the club is already preparing to submit an official offer to renew the player’s contract in the coming period’.

The report adds: ‘Contrary to all the reports currently circulating in sports circles, which previously confirmed that the Reds’ management had no intention of making a new offer at the moment, we can exclusively confirm that there is light at the end of the tunnel regarding Liverpool’s contract with Mac Allister, as the management will begin its actual moves and present its expected offer in a step that has not yet been announced.

‘This anticipated move by Liverpool’s management aims to secure the continued presence of their key midfielder, following the impressive performances of the player. More importantly, this contract renewal comes in the wake of interest from major European clubs, specifically Atletico Madrid of Spain and Manchester City of England, in signing him in the future.’

It is understood that Mac Allister is ‘highly regarded’ by Andoni Iraola as the Spanish coach ‘sees him as an indispensable player for the team in the next stage’.

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