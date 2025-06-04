Liverpool are reportedly ‘perplexed by the noise’ regarding the potential exit of Luis Diaz, and they are ‘not actively looking to sell’ the winger.

The future of Diaz has become a big talking point in recent days. It’s long been suggested he’d like to earn more money if possible, as he’s out-earned by 17 of his Liverpool team-mates.

But recently, when reports of Barcelona’s interest in him became more frequent, it was suggested he had ‘no intention’ of speaking to the Reds about a new deal while the LaLiga giants were in the mix, as he wanted to sign there.

Another report surfaced on June 3 which pointed to Diaz’s desire to leave the country, as he has reportedly not extended the lease on his apartment and has given the go-ahead for his furniture to be put into storage, which would make leaving a fast process.

Indeed, there are a lot of reports circling which suggest he’s trying to force a move to Barcelona, while Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are also in the mix.

But according to a report from The Times, Liverpool are ‘perplexed by the noise’ surrounding Diaz’s potential exit. It’s said they have received no expressions of interest in the winger, and are not ‘actively looking to sell’ him.

The report does not, however, state that Diaz himself doesn’t want to move, and there are no suggestions over his feelings either way.

It is also stated Liverpool have ‘no plans’ to open talks with him over a new deal, with his expiring in the summer of 2027.

That means that the 29-year-old’s value will drop, and though the Reds currently have no desire to sell him, they could risk getting to a point, as they have this summer with Trent Alexander-Arnold, where they’ll be forced to let him go for nothing.

Diaz, at 29, is not likely to bring in the same money as 26-year-old Alexander-Arnold – one of the world’s best full-backs – would, but it might still be annoying for the club to lose a saleable asset for nothing as they decided not to act when they had the chance to.

Barcelona’s admiration for Diaz is mentioned in the report, though it is highlighted that fellow forward target Marcus Rashford would surely be a cheaper option for La Blaugrana.

