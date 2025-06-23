Liverpool ‘near personal terms’ with fifth signing after Kerkez as Reds plan to hijack Chelsea for sixth

Liverpool are reportedly ‘near a verbal agreement’ with Marc Guehi as the Reds steal a march on Chelsea for the centre-back and a Ligue 1 winger.

The Red’s transfer window is going swimmingly as Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is en route for a medical on the back of the signings of Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz from Bayer Levekusen.

But the club bosses may well have something of a centre-back crisis to deal with as the imminent sale of Jarell Quansah to Leverkusen comes amid ‘fears’ over the future of Ibrahima Konate.

The 26-year-old has ‘rejected’ an opening extension offer from the club as he’s ‘disappointed by the structure’ of what’s been put on the table. He wants a higher basic wage and with Real Madrid keep tabs, sporting director Richard Hughes may need to consider a replacement.

Fortunately, Liverpool appear to be making solid progress in their bid to land Guehi from Palace ahead of Chelsea and other suitors for the England international.

Self-professed ‘transfer insider’ Valentin Furlan claims the Reds are close to agreeing personal terms with the 24-year-old and may be able to land him in a cut-price deal.

He wrote on X: ‘Internal consensus at Crystal Palace the club might have to accept a £45M bid for Marc Guéhi, per me and @RudyGaletti. Palace no longer expects to pass the £60M mark, as previously stated, due to his contract situation. Liverpool near verbal agreement on personal, as told.’

In another blow for Chelsea, a report has claimed Liverpool are ‘ready’ to hijack the Blues in the race for Lyon star Malick Fofana as transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri insists they are ‘ahead’ of the Blues in the race for the 20-year-old, who got eleven goals and six assists in a breakout season for the Ligue 1 outfit last term.

Liverpool head of recruitment, Barry Hunter, is said to be an ‘admirer’ of Fofana, so they are ‘genuinely interested’ in signing him this summer.

The Reds are also willing to move quickly so they are not beaten to his signing, while Lyon are hoping to receive a ‘crazy’ fee. Tavolieri explains:

‘Valued at fifty million euros, Olympique Lyonnais is counting on a bidding war to raise the price of its Belgian gem to seventy million — a crazy sum, quite far from his real value, but which could become achievable if the plan put in place by the player’s management team were to come to fruition. ‘As the first option to replace Federico Chiesa on the left wing, Malick Fofana could easily move to Liverpool as a backup to Luis Diaz, who is expected to remain at Anfield next season. While there has yet to be any real discussion regarding personal terms, the flurry of wingers in the transfer market could quickly force Liverpool to make an initial offer to avoid being overtaken by a rival in the transfer market.’

On top of Frimpong, Wirtz and Kerkez, Liverpool have also signed 20-year-old goalkeeper Armin Pecsi from Puskas AFC for £1.5m.