Liverpool: PL star ‘put on market’ by rival club in ‘clear stance’ amid ‘frightening’ transfer claim

Liverpool have reportedly been given a significant transfer boost as Crystal Palace have decided to ‘put’ England international Marc Guehi ‘on the market’.

So far this summer, the Reds have paid around £260m on signings, landing Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman.

Despite this, Liverpool are far from finished in this window, with reports indicating that they remain in the market for a centre-back and another striker amid interest in Guehi and Alexander Isak.

Potential exits could boost Liverpool’s chances of landing their remaining top targets as Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and/or Ibrahima Konate could follow Luis Diaz and Jarell Quansah in leaving this summer.

Liverpool are in the market for a centre-back to replace Quansah, while Konate’s long-term future is in doubt as he is the most valuable footballer who could become a free agent in 2026.

The Premier League holders have been linked with several potential options, but Guehi has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield and is said to be their leading target.

It has been suggested that Crystal Palace could be forced to cash in on Guehi if they receive a suitable offer, as he is also out of contract in 2026.

Now, Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Palace have decided to ‘put Guehi on the market’ and they are ‘willing to negotiate’ with interested clubs.

Also, in a ‘clear stance’, Palace have ‘set a frightening minimum price’ for Guehi as they want ‘no less than 50 million euros’ to sanction his exit.

The report adds:

‘Although nothing is finalized yet, everything indicates that Crystal Palace has taken the first step toward a possible sale, making it clear that they will only let their star defender leave for a significant fee.’

Earlier this week, former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown pointed out that Guehi’s “heart is set” on a move to Liverpool.

Brown explained: “Tottenham have been looking at Marc Guehi again. They want to sign a centre-back and he’s been on their list since they had that bid rejected in January, because Palace might be willing to let him go.

“I think it’s going to be a difficult one to get done though, because Liverpool are the favourites.

“He wants to go to a top-level side where he’s got a chance to win things like the Premier League and Champions League on a consistent basis. So I’m told he’s got his heart set on a move to Liverpool, where he could go and do that.

“They’re definitely interested in him and I expect they’ll make another offer at some stage. If that doesn’t happen, though, I wouldn’t be overly shocked to see him stay at Palace for another season and wait to go to Liverpool on a free transfer.”