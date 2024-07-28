Liverpool place Man Utd target top of wish list, with Slot to take attack to Euro giants

Liverpool are reportedly ready to firm up interest in Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, and are plotting a big offer for the Manchester United target soon.

The Reds have had a very slow transfer window to this point. They have yet to make an addition to the side, despite reports suggesting they are interested in multiple targets, and moves are coming soon.

Given it’s Arne Slot’s first window in charge at Anfield, it’s likely transfers will be made, especially as there is not a fixed centre-back partner for Virgil van Dijk, following the exit of Joel Matip – who played 201 Reds games – at the end of his contract.

Liverpool plotting Bremer offer

TEAMtalk reports that Juventus defender Bremer has now reached the top of Liverpool’s wish list at the back.

What’s more, it’s said the Reds are ready to test Juventus’ resolve with a big offer.

It’s not clear what value that offer will hold, but the Brazilian has regularly been included in the Serie A team of the year, and has a release clause in his deal of around £50million, though that is not in play until 2025.

As such, it is likely that Juventus would ask for more, to attempt to make the most of the extra year, though clubs will be aware they can wait and attempt to get Bremer next year.

That said, if a lot of clubs are in the mix, most are likely to miss out, and that could prompt bigger offers now.

Liverpool could rival Manchester United for the snare of Bremer.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed in June that the Juventus man was on their shortlist of right-footed defenders this summer.

While they have signed Leny Yoro, who fits the bill, interest in the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite remains.

Bremer has not been mentioned in regards to United of late, so they may put up little fight if Liverpool want to snare the Brazilian centre-back.

