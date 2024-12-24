Mohamed Salah could be replaced by Leroy Sane if he doesn't renew his contract.

Liverpool have a ‘Plan B’ lined up in case Mohamed Salah doesn’t renew his contract at Anfield ahead of the summer, according to reports.

The Reds have been having an amazing season with Arne Slot’s men currently leading the Premier League by four points from second-placed Chelsea, while the Merseysiders have a game in hand on all their nearest rivals.

Slot could have hardly wished for a better start as the new Liverpool boss with the Reds also top of the Champions League group stage table heading into Christmas.

The Liverpool boss has had to face some off-field issues though with Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all out of contract at the end of the season.

Salah has been offered a new contract but it still remains to be seen whether he will sign it, although early indications seem quite promising.

But Spanish publication Fichajes insist that Liverpool have a ‘Plan B’ if Salah doesn’t sign a new deal with the Reds ‘working against the clock to close his renewal’.

The report adds that ‘possible alternatives are already being considered in case an agreement is not reached’ with a move for Bayern Munich winger Sane now a possibility.

The former Man City star ‘could also be released next summer, opening the door to a strategic move by the Reds’ and the Liverpool board ‘considers Sane to be a luxury replacement who, due to his technical profile and experience, would fit perfectly into the team’s dynamic.’

In an interview with Egyptian outlet Youm7, Salah’s sister. Rabab Salah, insists that she is “always concerned about whether he is upset or happy”.

When asked how it feels to be the sister of one of the most important stars in the world, Rabab Salah replied:”Look, this feeling is a bit different for me because when you are a sister, what controls you is the feelings of a sister towards her brother.

“Of course, I see him as a star, and I see his success and everything, but when you are a sister, you worry about him, and you are always concerned about whether he is upset or happy. I mean, this is the feeling that controls me the most if there is something, for example, that bothers him in the club.”

Amid his Liverpool contract standoff, Rabab Salah added on her relationship with the Reds forward: “This feeling has been around since Salah was very little, and it has grown with me.

“Since he was young, I was with him step by step. I remember how he used to travel by public transportation, and I would wait for him to come back. He used to come back at 10 at night in the winter, and I would be upset and waiting for him in front of the door.

“And during Ramadan, we would set the table for iftar and he still hadn’t arrived, so the sisterly feeling dominates the most.”

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant insists he would take Salah in his side over other in-form Premier League stars Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka.

Pennant told Casino Apps: “If I had the choice between Mohamed Salah, Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka right now based off current form, I would have to go for Salah. If you look across the board, Salah is leading over them both.

“If it wasn’t for Salah, I don’t know where Liverpool would be this season. I don’t know what he did with his time over the summer but he’s come back an absolute monster, he’s been living in the gym!

“He’s been doing it year after year, winning trophies and individual accolades. His consistency is insane and he’s going to break records set by Thierry Henry and Sergio Aguero, and they’re deemed to be two of the greatest players to grace the Premier League, so you obviously have to put Salah into that conversation as well.

“Palmer and Saka need to get to Salah’s level, they will get there, but they’re not there yet.”