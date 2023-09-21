Liverpool plan to ‘break records’ with €150m signing as Klopp’s side, Real Madrid ‘lead’ race for ‘pearl’

According to reports, Liverpool and Real Madrid are ‘leading’ the race to sign Portugal international Rafael Leao from Serie A giants AC Milan.

Liverpool are going to be linked with several world-class wingers over the next few months as Mohamed Salah continues to be linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Ittihad submitted a £150m bid for Salah before the summer transfer window closed but this offer was swiftly rejected by Liverpool.

It was claimed that they were planning to make an increased bid for the Egypt international. A second proposal was not lodged before the summer window closed but they are expected to go back in for him next year.

Earlier this week, Liverpool were linked with a move for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo and it’s now being reported that they are interested in Leao.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of the most talented young wingers in Europe. He grabbed 15 goals and eight assists for AC Milan in Serie A last season.

Leao was being monitored by Arsenal and Manchester United earlier this year but he recently extended his AC Milan contract until 2028.

Spanish outlet Fichajes are now reporting that Liverpool and Real Madrid ‘will fight over signing’ Leao from AC Milan.

The two European giants are said to be ‘leading competition’ in the race for Leao but AC Milan ‘have established an asking price of around 150 million euros’.

It is pointed out that Leao ‘would not reject’ Liverpool or Real Madrid but a ‘substantial offer’ is needed to tempt AC Milan into a sale.

The report later adds that Liverpool and Real Madrid are ‘preparing a bid that could break records’. It is (unsurprisingly) not noted what records are at risk of being broken but the two clubs are teased that the race for the ‘pearl’ of AC Milan could turn into a ‘soap opera’.

Earlier this year, Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand explained why he thinks Leao is a “special” talent.

“I think what’s great about him is that he can change the rhythm of the game,’ said Ferdinand.

“The game was played at his pace, he can run about and then walk with the ball. If you can do that at the highest level, that tells me that there is something special there.

“I think he’s got enough there for teams to say ‘you know that I would like that at my disposal’. He’s doing that in a struggling team this year as well.”

