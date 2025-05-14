Liverpool have held a meeting with Florian Wirtz over a potential summer transfer, as the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker edges closer to a move away from Germany.

Wirtz, 22, is one of Europe’s most sought-after players and has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich and Man City. But Christian Falk of BILD revealed on Wednesday that Liverpool also held talks with the midfielder in England on Tuesday.

“There was also a meeting with FC Liverpool and Florian Wirtz (22) on Tuesday in England,” Falk posted on social media. “Also Manchester City negotiate with the family of Wirtz. Father Hans is also his agent. But: the bosses of FC Bayern are sure that the player will keep his promise to move to Munich.”

Wirtz, accompanied by his parents and representatives, is said to have visited Liverpool’s facilities and held discussions with senior figures at the club, including sporting leadership under new manager Arne Slot.

According to Kicker, the trip included a private jet flight to England on Tuesday and meetings throughout the day. The outlet reported that despite previous assumptions of a move to Munich, Liverpool are “making efforts to seduce” the player.

Man City have also held talks. As first reported by Bild, Wirtz and his entourage flew from Maastricht-Aachen Airport to Blackpool on Tuesday morning before heading to Manchester for discussions with Pep Guardiola.

The City boss is reportedly pushing for a deal as the club prepares for Kevin De Bruyne’s exit in June.

City’s interest would require them to break the British transfer record, with reports suggesting a formal offer worth up to £126m is being prepared. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are understood to be offering around £84m.

Liverpool’s position has been strengthened by two factors: their recent Premier League title win under Slot and Leverkusen’s preference to sell Wirtz abroad rather than to a Bundesliga rival.

According to Kicker, the Bundesliga champions are more open to negotiating with Premier League clubs, which could hand Liverpool an advantage over Bayern.

Wirtz has two years remaining on his current deal and is coming off another standout season, contributing 16 goals and 15 assists across 44 games.

His performance levels have remained consistent following last year’s title-winning campaign under Xabi Alonso.

Despite the speculation, Wirtz is yet to make a final decision on his future. He has previously met with Guardiola and remains in contact with Bayern, where club executives remain confident of securing his signature.

No agreement has been reached at this stage, but interest from England has complicated the picture. Wirtz is under contract until 2027.