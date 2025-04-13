Liverpool plan on smashing British transfer record to sign £130m ‘priority’ transfer target

Liverpool are ready to break the British transfer record in order to land Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak this summer, according to reports.

The Reds face West Ham at Anfield on Sunday as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 13 points over second-placed Arsenal.

Arne Slot has guided them to a brilliant season in the Premier League and Liverpool now look to certain to win their 20th top-flight title.

That also means Champions League qualification and the ability to attract some of the best players in world football to Merseyside over the summer.

Liverpool are looking to sign a new centre-forward with Darwin Nunez falling out of favour under Slot, while Diogo Jota is proving to be injury prone.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that their ‘priority’ is Newcastle striker Isak, who has scored 24 goals in 35 matches in all competitions.

It is claimed that ‘initial contacts have already been made from Anfield, and according to sources close to the club, they are willing to put a fee of around €150m (£130m) on the table’.

READ: Salah demands ‘two star signings’ at Liverpool with Reds board ‘willing to address the requests’

That fee would smash the £106.8m that Chelsea paid Benfica for Enzo Fernandez and the report adds:

‘Newcastle isn’t willing to negotiate easily, aware that they have a key player in their system. However, an offer of that magnitude could change the board’s plans. ‘The initial investment for the striker was high, but the capital gain they could obtain from his sale would be historic for the northern English club. Furthermore, the player’s desire could weigh heavily if he welcomes a move to a club with greater aspirations. ‘Liverpool, for their part, are preparing the ground for a possible offensive renewal in the post-Klopp project. Isak would fit the profile of a young but experienced player, capable of leading the Reds’ attack for years. ‘The Anfield offices are optimistic, although they know the deal will require patience, ambition, and an offer that’s hard to refuse for all parties involved.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Michael Edwards among six Liverpool stakeholders unhappy with Salah, Van Dijk extensions

👉 Liverpool casualty after Van Dijk deal predicted as Romano rates chances of £50m transfer rated

👉 Liverpool believe Salah will ‘inspire’ £150m transfer as Reds eye ‘most valuable Italian’

Liverpool’s form has taken a downward turn in recent weeks with losses to Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle and Fulham all coming in their last four matches.

But former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor is not worried by their current form because Arsenal are also likely to drop points, as shown in their 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday.

Agbonlahor told 10bet: “Do you know why I’m not? I think sometimes when you’re so far ahead, it happens to anybody, standards drop. You know Arsenal are going to drop points, for example.

“Look, Liverpool lost, but they played after Arsenal drew. You’ve seen Arsenal drop points and your levels naturally drop a little bit, and you become complacent. Players aren’t running as hard.

“Look at the goals that Fulham scored. You’d never see Liverpool concede goals like that, so clumsy. So sometimes when the competition around you is so poor, your levels drop. Liverpool will still win the league by 10 points.”