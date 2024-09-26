Liverpool plan to snatch superstar Gyokeres as replacement plans take shape for revamped attack

Liverpool are reportedly open to replacing Darwin Nunez if he doesn’t show significant improvements in his form this season, and Viktor Gyokeres is the priority to take his place.

Nunez has been hit and miss in his two seasons for Liverpool so far. In terms of Premier League returns, he bagged nine goals in his first season, and 11 last term, alongside eight assists.

So far this term, Diogo Jota has been preferred up top for all but one game, and Nunez has one goal, in his one league start, against Bournemouth.

The Uruguayan striker will have to prove he is worthy of a starting spot more often, or he could be shown the door, as per Caught Offside.

Indeed, the report states that while Arne Slot is backing Nunez at the moment, Liverpool could be open to replacing him at the end of the season if he doesn’t show significant improvement on his inconsistent seasons so far.

And if that decision comes, Sporting CP striker Gyokeres is the priority. Indeed, he has admirers within Anfield, as well as with a number of their Premier League rivals, such as Arsenal and Tottenham.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Arsenal, Man City or Liverpool? Carragher predicts who will win the Premier League title

👉 Liverpool to miss out on ‘fortune’ with Euro giants ‘ready’ to secure ‘coup’ transfer amid ‘discount’

👉 Arne Slot: Beating Bournemouth ‘normal’ for Liverpool as three Reds men earn praise

That is not surprise, with the Swede having scored 54 goals in 58 games since he moved to Sporting in the summer of 2023.

A massive 43 goals came last season for Gyokeres, while he has already surpassed 10 goals this term, having netted 11 times in eight games this season, along with three assists.

It is also suggested that Ollie Watkins is admirer by Liverpool, but they see him as a less realistic target due to his value at Aston Villa, and his contract situation.

As such, the ‘revamped’ attack at Anfield, could be let by Gyokeres, if the Reds can indeed beat rival sides to the transfer. Given his form, and the amount of big clubs after him, there could be a huge transfer battle for his services.

READ MORE: Marc Guehi ‘would jump’ at Liverpool transfer, as Newcastle wounded by ‘bigger club’ ambition