Liverpool ‘plan to spend £202m in January’ on three signings in ‘first step’ of ‘transformation’

Liverpool have grand plans to spend another £202m in the January transfer window on three new players, according to reports.

After making the perfect start to their Premier League title defence by winning their first five matches in a row, Liverpool are now fighting to stay in touching distance of leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners are now seven points clear of defending champions Liverpool after Arne Slot’s side lost four Premier League games in a row to Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Manchester United and Brentford.

After losing Giovanni Leoni to a bad injury in September, Slot hinted that there was only a “chance in the market” if Liverpool suffered more injury pain.

Slot said ahead of their 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace: “That all depends on whether we get more injuries, yes or no, and if there’s a chance in the market – all the answers I always give.

“But I would not prefer to go to 24/25 players. Also, if it is ever a situation where I lead a team that has four or five injuries throughout the whole season, it might be a bit smarter to go to 24/25, but recent history showed that [we have a good record] until now.

“We don’t have five or six injuries at the same time throughout the whole season. If that would be the situation, then we would end up with 15/16 players and that would normally be difficult.

“So it’s a choice I like to make but I think it is also a financial choice that we as a club have to make. If we want to keep these top players, we cannot have 24/25 of them.”

But now things have changed, despite Liverpool getting back on track with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday, with the Reds not clicking in recent weeks.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Liverpool are ‘planning to spend €230m (£202m)’ in the January transfer window in order to turn around their season.

The Reds want to make ‘three star signings’ with the Merseysiders ‘prepared to offer close to €60 million’ for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

On their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha, the report adds: ‘Liverpool believes Vitinha could be the ideal addition to control the midfield. His price tag is around €90 million, a high figure but manageable within the club’s financial plan. His arrival would bring creativity, attacking prowess, and a high level of technical ability, precisely what the Anfield side is looking for to take a decisive step forward.’

Liverpool see Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni as the ‘ideal heir’ to Virgil van Dijk with Fichajes continuing: ‘The defence is also a focus of attention. The chosen player to reinforce it is Alessandro Bastoni , currently with Inter Milan and one of the most promising centre-backs in Europe. At just 25 years old, Bastoni combines power, tactical intelligence, and excellent ball distribution. Liverpool FC see him as the natural successor to Virgil van Dijk and are prepared to offer around €80 million to secure his services.’

And it is understood that ‘the January transfer window promises to be the first step in a transformation’ as Liverpool look to ‘return to the elite’.