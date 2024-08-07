Liverpool plan to ‘test resolve’ of Serie A side with bid for midfield general as clock ticks for first signing

Liverpool are reportedly ‘seriously considering’ testing the resolve of Genoa for Morten Frendrup, who they are long-term admirers of, and he could become the first signing of the Arne Slot reign.

The Reds have yet to sign a single player under Slot, who has had the whole summer window to do business. Reports regularly suggest moves are coming, but as yet, there has been little movement.

Nobody other than Adrian has left permanently, though, so if no moves were to be made, the squad would not be in a bad place.

That said, Slot will clearly want to make it his own, and moves in the midfield have been cited as the main objective for now, with Frendrup potentially top of the list.

GIVEMESPORT states Frendrup is a long-term target, with scouts having watched his performances over the past few months.

And the report also suggests the Genoa man could become ‘the first signing’ of the Slot era at Liverpool. Indeed, it’s believed the Reds are ‘seriously considering’ testing the resolve of the Serie A side with a bid for the midfield general.

Genoa are said to want to make £21million from Frendrup, and Liverpool, having not signed anybody yet, should surely have no problems with that sort of outlay.

With the clock ticking down on the transfer window, and no players having come through the door yet, Liverpool’s desire to give their current midfield crop competition could mean a move for Frendrup is made.

The caution of Slot to not rush into any transfers is mentioned, so even with the clock ticking down, he’s unlikely to pull the trigger for no reason.

But after months of watching Frendrup, who scored twice and assisted five times in 37 Serie A games last season, while also showing he’s very capable defensively, Slot could be convinced to make the move.

Alternatively, he’s said to have an eye on Martin Zubimendi, who is said to be the ‘priority’ at Liverpool towards the back end of the transfer window.

But he’ll cost £51million, which is £30million more than they can get Frendrup for, so financially, that move is not a simple one to say yes to, especially given competition from Manchester United.

