Which Liverpool player is ‘furious’ after an Arne Slot ‘masterstroke’?

It’s hard to give too much credit to Liverpool boss Arne Slot unless you are really very clever, but who will be ‘furious’ about Alisson being brilliant?

The fast and the furious

Liverpool’s undoubtedly jammy win over PSG was an intriguing actual football match. It had everything: Goalkeeper heroics, contentious refereeing decisions and even the one-eyed Jamie Carragher admitting this might have been one of football’s greatest robberies.

So you absolutely should not need to sink down to the depths to generate interest in Liverpool the morning after the night before. And yet, depressingly, here we f***ing are in the Mirror:

‘Alisson’s remarkable Paris heroics save Liverpool but will leave one Reds player furious’

It sounds so utterly ludicrous that we had to click. And there’s that bloody curiosity gap. Which Reds player could possibly be ‘furious’ that Liverpool have somehow triumphed over PSG thanks to Alisson being bloody brilliant?

We naively did not see this coming; we ridiculously did not spot that the one ‘Reds player’ who would be ‘furious’ has never actually played for Liverpool. For he is Giorgi Mamardashvili, the ‘Reds player’ who will join Liverpool this summer.

Will he be ‘furious’? Not unless he is some sort of lunatic. It’s rather more likely that he will be that weird combination of pleased, envious and slightly annoyed that is the preserve of the goalkeeper not making those brilliant saves.

Elsewhere, the Mirror pretend that Carragher had a ‘dig’ at Peter Schmeichel because no f***er is allowed to make a joke anymore.

And talkSPORT are unashamedly all in on the ‘CBS banter as news’ train with this bombastic headline:

‘‘I’ve had enough’ – Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards walk out on live Alisson interview’

In literally the first paragraph, they admit that Alisson caused Carragher and Richards to ‘jokingly storm off set’. But by then we have already clicked like absolute d***s.

House of Elliott

Harvey Elliott obviously scored the winning goal for Liverpool so his name has some Google power. Hence this slice of opportunism from the Express:

‘Harvey Elliott has already made his feelings clear on leaving Liverpool after PSG heroics’

Seems odd that he would have been questioned about leaving Liverpool after his PSG heroics; even for a media obsessed with transfers, that would be a tad tactless.

So imagine our shock to discover that Elliott has ‘already’ made his feelings clear in January, when you will be shocked to learn that a 21-year-old about to win the Premier League title would quite like to stay, thank you very much.

Over in The Sun, their attempt to crowbar his name into a headline left us staring at this…

‘‘Professionalism that, of the highest order’ – Rio Ferdinand loves what Harvey Elliott did after stunning winner vs PSG’

…and wondering what kind of footballer would refuse to warm down when instructed by his actual manager. Probably not one who had already made his feelings clear on leaving Liverpool, anyway.

Masterstroke of the ego

Arne Slot is rightly getting very little praise for Liverpool’s victory in Paris; his plan could not have possibly been to allow PSG to have 27 shots and rely on his goalkeeper being absolutely brilliant.

But here’s Miguel Delaney in The Independent with a headline we did not expect to see this Thursday:

‘Arne Slot’s tactical masterstroke proved decisive against PSG – but not how you think’

As ever, Delaney would like it to be known that he is cleverer than almost everyone else, so obviously he is not talking about the introduction of Elliott – not unusual late in a Liverpool game – but something us mere mortals did not notice.

After acknowledging that victory was largely ‘down to Alisson’s brilliance and blind luck’ as well as two ‘major decisions’ going their way, Delaney moves on to what he calls ‘really a masterstroke’ from Slot.

And what was this ‘masterstroke’?

‘Liverpool very notably retreated and dug in. Slot had seen how much space PSG were enjoying and admitted that he changed his side’s pressing. From around the half-hour, there was suddenly much less space behind Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, as well as between Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola were no longer finding the same space.’

Genius. What other football manager in world football would have watched his side allow three Big Chances and get away with a marginally disallowed goal in the first half-hour of a football match and decide that maybe they should ‘dig in’?

Jose Mourinho would never.

Transformers

Mediawatch admires the Daily Telegraph‘s John Percy, in a class of one when it comes to covering Midlands football.

But this…

‘Inside John Eustace’s acrimonious Blackburn departure – and how he is transforming Derby’

…would have carried just a little more weight if Derby had not lost all three games managed by Eustace. So far he has ‘transformed’ them from 21st to 24th.