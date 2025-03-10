Liverpool are at the start of a crucial week in terms of their ambitions for the season and Arne Slot has been given a significant boost.

The Reds came from behind to beat Southampton on Saturday, a result that saw them end the weekend 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

With the title seemingly a matter of time for Slot’s imperious team, attention has turned temporarily to a big week of cup football.

Liverpool face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday and are keen to make Slot’s first trophy in England an 11th League Cup triumph for the club.

Before that, they take a slender 1-0 first-leg advantage into the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against PSG on Tuesday.

In-form Cody Gakpo didn’t feature against Southampton and Slot told reporters after Liverpool’s comeback win that the player’s ankle problem kept him out of the team rather than any abundance of caution with PSG next on the fixture list.

Asked if Gakpo was fit, the Liverpool boss said: “No, otherwise I would have taken him because this was the most important game of the week, like I told you – and the first of three finals.”

Liverpool’s next opponents also had their focus entirely on the league at the weekend and Slot felt that PSG sent the Reds a warning in their recent 4-1 win over Lille.

“I think Paris Saint-Germain showed us the right example; they played Lille in incredible intensity, 4-0 up at half time and then they played against us and that intensity I haven’t seen before in a game we’ve played this season,” said Slot.

Goalkeeper Alisson was Liverpool’s most important player by far in the first leg in Paris, which Liverpool won by a late Harvey Elliott goal despite having to batten down the hatches for much of the game.

Gakpo’s absence limited their attacking ability and his return to training on Monday will be a welcome boost with one metaphorical cup final and one real cup final ahead in the coming days.

The 25-year-old missed Premier League matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa. After coming off the bench in the next two games, Gakpo missed training last week before sitting out against PSG and Southampton.

Speaking before the Southampton match, Slot described his readiness as “a close call” and confirmed that Gakpo was still experiencing some pain in his ankle.

Gakpo has played a crucial role in Liverpool’s stellar season, capping his tremendous form with eight goals in the Premier League and three in the Champions League as the Reds eased through to the Round of 16.