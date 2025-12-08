Liverpool squad expected Salah outburst after Slot decision sparked ‘mood change’

Liverpool players were reportedly ‘braced’ for Mohamed Salah’s outburst after his demeanor changed when Arne Slot informed him he wouldn’t start against Leeds United.

Salah came out swinging after being an unused substitute in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Elland Road on Saturday, claiming the club had “thrown him under the bus” and that he no longer has a relationship with Reds boss Slot.

The Mo Salah situation

Unused substitute against West Ham – first time in PL since June 2020

Benched against Sunderland – came on at half-time

Left on the bench against Leeds – spoke out post-match

Interestingly, The Athletic reports that Salah’s Liverpool teammates half-expected something to happen on Saturday evening.

Indeed, some ‘were braced for it’ after noticing a shift in Salah’s mood on Friday when Slot told him he would be on the bench against Daniel Farke’s side.

The report states:

Some team-mates were braced for it, having noticed a change in Salah’s mood on Friday after he was informed by Slot that he would be on the bench at Leeds. Salah commands respect and admiration in the Liverpool dressing room, but has few close friends within it. Team-mates sensed an immediate change in his mood when he found out on Friday that he was not starting against Leeds. Given his history, they knew that he would publicly vent his anger sooner rather than later, and there was no sense of shock when they read his comments late on Saturday night.

It’s added that Salah appeared content until he was dropped for the first time under Slot against West Ham on November 30.

As his mood ‘darkened’, Liverpool officials expected him to eventually speak out ‘about what he perceived to be an injustice’.

Things only changed when he was dropped at West Ham United eight days ago. His mood darkened further when he wasn’t recalled at home to Sunderland in midweek, but it was being kept on the bench throughout Saturday’s game at Leeds that made him snap. Senior club figures knew that with every game Salah was out of the team, the chances of him speaking out increased. His ego and his mindset are part of what makes him an elite force, and he was never going to keep quiet about what he perceived to be an injustice.

MORE ON SALAH ON F365…

👉 Mo Salah is a great big baby tantrumming from a position on the floor

👉 Liverpool are ‘PR creation’ as Salah walks alone like Trent…

👉 Liverpool: Five pundit reactions to Salah’s ’embarrassing, disrespectful’ bomb as Slot given ‘solution’

👉 Mo Salah v Arne Slot: Who should Liverpool get rid of? Have your say…



Simply put: Mo Salah is selfish and unreasonable

Salah doesn’t speak to the press often, but when he does, it’s usually to express a grievance.

Last season, he claimed he was “more out than in” at Anfield as contract negotiations struggled to progress.

The Egyptian was branded “selfish” by Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and signed a new two-year extension in April.

During his explosive interview at Elland Road, Salah namechecked Carragher, saying: “Tomorrow Carragher is going to go for me again and again and that’s fine.”

That was one soundbite of many.

Salah insinuating that Slot wants him out of the club, and that being dropped must be personal rather than tactical or for the benefit of the team, was the most damning of his comments.

That says a lot, considering he claimed to be a scapegoat and suggested he has probably played his final game for the club.

It was a clear, selfish ploy to get Slot out, with pressure mounting on the Dutch head coach after picking up eight points from a possible 30 in Liverpool’s last ten Premier League fixtures.

Unfortunately for Salah, reports suggest that the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, retain full confidence in Slot.

Salah is still a bit of a scapegoat…

Salah isn’t completely wrong about being scapegoated, but his approach was wildly over the top. Going nuclear after three games on the bench is unreasonable.

The 33-year-old has performed well below par this season, but so has much of the Liverpool squad. The only player consistently performing is Dominik Szoboszlai.

Despite embarrassing back-to-back home losses against Nottingham Forest and PSV Eindhoven, Salah was the only player dropped for the Premier League match at West Ham.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate has retained his place, Milos Kerkez remains preferred over Andy Robertson, and Cody Gakpo has continued to underperform on the left wing.

Why Salah? A statement? Purely tactical?

Slot appears to be prioritising defensive stability, and Salah has unfortunately become the fall guy. That Szoboszlai, a hard-working No.10, started on the right against Leeds speaks volumes.

READ MORE: Leeds United 3 Liverpool 3 a sign of a weak Premier League? Behave…