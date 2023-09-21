Liverpool players joke that Klopp is ‘dad’ of undroppable new signing – ‘they drove me crazy’

Alexis Mac Allister has revealed that his Liverpool teammates have joked that Jurgen Klopp is his “dad”.

The World Cup winner joined the Reds from Brighton in a £35m move this summer and has started every Premier League game since his arrival, including the 3-1 win over Wolves last weekend.

Mac Allister had started both games for Argentina in the week preceding their win at Monineux and was subbed at half-time by Klopp after a leggy display.

Speaking about his start at Anfield in an interview with La Nacion, Mac Allister explained why his teammates now refer to Klopp as his “dad”.

Asked about his relationship with his manager, Mac Allister said: “Well, now they’ve got me on point because the last game we came back from the national team I was the only South American who played; well, Ali (for Alisson Becker) was also a goalkeeper, but he hadn’t played in Brazil.

“And Lucho (Díaz) and Darwin (Núñez) were on the bench. So they told me that he’s my dad, that he can’t take me off, that I’d played every game and that’s how they drove me crazy.

“But beyond the joke, the relationship is spectacular, he’s a person that I respect, that I respect a lot and I hope he continues like that and that I can continue to learn from him on the pitch.”

A player at the other end of the undroppable scale is Darwin Nunez, who’s started just one game so far this season for Liverpool.

But the Uruguayan did bag a brilliant brace for the Reds against Newcastle, and while discussing Liverpool’s chances at the title this season, former midfielder Dietmar Hamann claimed Nunez could have a big impact.

“I’d have to rule out a serious title bid. Things can change quickly, but I’d like to see a bit more from this Liverpool side,” Hamann said.

“Things might look good on paper, but a lot of Liverpool’s struggles come from being unable to break teams down.

“When teams put 10 men behind the ball at Anfield, Liverpool have tended to struggle. I think this is where Nunez comes in – look at what he did at Newcastle. Liverpool have a lot of options, but I think this season could be his.

“Overall, though, I’d say Liverpool aren’t contenders. City remain the benchmark.”

