Liverpool players saw this season as ‘the Last Dance’ as report reveals reaction to Klopp exit

Liverpool players were in “complete and utter shock” when Jurgen Klopp announced his departure from the club on Friday, according to reports.

The Reds posted a video on Friday of Klopp explaining his reasons for making the decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Klopp has won six major trophies during his time at Anfield and will go down as one of the club’s greatest managers for the work he’s done since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2015.

The Liverpool boss said that he was “running out of energy” to do the same job every year at Anfield in an honest interview, while declaring he loves “absolutely everything about this club”.

It was an announcement which took almost everyone by surprise, including the players at the club, despite some of the Liverpool squad describing this season as Klopp’s “Last Dance” to achieve success with his current group.

The Athletic claim:

‘Some players had been calling this season as “the Last Dance”, a reference to the Michael Jordan documentary, believing that Klopp was taking one last run at achieving something special with this group. But they weren’t expecting this now.’

Staff and players, apart from a select ‘chosen few’ were in the dark about the announcement, were in ‘complete and utter shock’ when Klopp revealed all to them.

The Athletic added:

‘It had been a closely-guarded secret. The fact Klopp’s press conference for the Norwich game had been held on Thursday rather than the usual Friday slot had promoted a few quizzically-raised eyebrows. So, too, the decision to move Liverpool Women’s press conference to Saturday. Staff at Kirkby sensed an announcement was in the offing, but few thought it would be this significant. ‘The reaction from both staff and players was complete and utter shock. Apart from the chosen few in the loop, no one saw this coming. There were tears among some members of staff.’

Revealing some of the details of his speech, The Athletic continued:

‘During his short speech to the players, Klopp joked that his exit was partly their fault because Liverpool had reached such a high level so soon that he felt he could pass the baton on to someone else. He talked up the talent in a youthful, vibrant squad. Being able to leave Liverpool in a good place — his legacy — means everything to him.’

