‘Most’ Liverpool players ‘want to play for Real Madrid’ – Carragher after Trent boos

Jamie Carragher has admitted that “most players in that dressing room probably want to play for Real Madrid” after some Liverpool fans booed the departing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold came off the bench during the 2-2 draw with Arsenal and was booed by a sizeable selection of Reds fans angry at his decision to leave Liverpool and join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher has been vocal about Liverpool fans’ right to be upset about the decision, but he has now expressed disappointment that they aired their grievances during a match.

“I think the manager will be shocked by how vociferous the reaction was,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“That might be his last game for Liverpool but, if frustrated with Trent, sing Bradley’s name, sing Gerrard’s name. Don’t boo your players because it opens you up to criticism.

“Liverpool supporters think playing for Liverpool is the utmost and when you’re a local player, like Trent is, like I was, you can’t see yourself as bigger than the club.

“Supporters of any club wouldn’t want to hear this, but most players in that dressing room probably want to play for Real Madrid.

“I’ve been in that dressing room, with players who have left us for Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“It’s sometimes really hard for supporters. You feel like they fall for it every time, that a player loves them and then moves on.”

Manager Arne Slot said: “Everybody can have their own opinion and you can express it in any way you want to.

“I heard mixed opinions but the only opinion I have is I owe it to the players and fans to try to win a game of football.

“And if Conor Bradley can’t go on because he is tired and I have Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, I will bring him in because we want to win this game of football. And he was very close for us to win it because he had two or three passes… What makes him so special, for me.

“It is quite simple: If I want to win, I bring him in and that’s what I did. For the fans, they are entitled to have their own opinion.”

His Liverpool teammate Andy Robertson said it was “not nice” to hear the boos but said: “You can’t tell people how to feel. That’s how I feel about it and I’m not going to tell anyone else how to feel about it.

“Disappointed to lose a good friend, he’s an amazing player and an amazing person. He has pushed me through and made me a better player. His legacy will always be there, he’s done so much for this club.

“He will be missed for me as one of my best friends in the game. We’ve done it all together. He’s took me to levels I never knew existed. It hasn’t been an easy one for Trent but he has made the decision.”