Liverpool plot free transfer move for Bordeaux wonderkid after FSG withdraw takeover bid

Bordeaux have filed for bankruptcy after the Liverpool owners withdrew their takeover bid

Liverpool are looking to capitalise on Bordeaux’s financial situation by signing young defender Mathys Angely, according to reports.

Bordeaux confirmed this week that they have filed for bankruptcy, resulting in the loss of their professional status – which they have held since 1937.

They had appealed against being relegated from Ligue 2 to the third tier of French football but have given up that fight, knowing they did not have the financial capability to compete in the second division.

The French club explained in a statement: “Following the confirmation of the DNCG’s decision to relegate FC Girondins de Bordeaux to National 1, the Club filed for bankruptcy with the Bordeaux Commercial Court on Tuesday, in order to begin the necessary restructuring.

“As a result, the Commercial Court will very soon pronounce the opening of insolvency proceedings which will automatically lead to the loss of the Club’s professional status.

“Therefore, in view of the very short time before the start of the National 1 season, the Club had to give up asking for the maintenance of its professional status, otherwise it would have had to present itself again to the DNCG with a budget that did not correspond to the future reality of the Club, which could have led to additional heavy sanctions.

“It is a difficult decision that anticipates an inevitable consequence of the ongoing restructuring process. Although the training centre will close as a result, the Club will continue to promote youth teams.”

Bordeaux have been crowned French champions six times, most recently in 2009.

Liverpool‘s owners, Fenway Sports Group, had been in discussions over a takeover that would likely have saved the French side, but they pulled out earlier this month.

A Bordeaux statement confirmed: “FC Girondins de Bordeaux and its shareholder have been informed by Fenway Sports Group of its intention not to pursue the discussions initiated in recent weeks with a view to buying the club,” a statement read., external

“This decision is explained in particular by the significant cost of the stadium in the years to come, but also by the general economic context of French football.”

Now after the fatal pulling of the plug, it has been reported that Liverpool are looking to capitalise by nabbing Bordeaux’s best young player, Mathys Angely.

The 17-year-old defender made his debut for Les Girondins in Ligue 2 last season and can also play in midfield.

Having impressed for his club and France at the European Under-17 Championship, Angely is attracting interest from several clubs.

According to reports in France, he is ‘being followed by Liverpool and French clubs’ with clubs ‘inevitably’ looking to ‘snap him up’ on the cheap.

Another defender mentioned in the report is 19-year-old Emmanuel Biumla, who could also make a big move, though it is not claimed that Liverpool are interested.

