According to reports, Liverpool have joined Manchester City and other clubs in the race to sign Jamal Musiala from Byndesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Liverpool had a frustrating summer transfer window, but they swooped to sign Italy international Federico Chiesa from Juventus before deadline day in a deal worth around £12.5m.

The Reds also have an agreement in place with Valencia to sign Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will complete his move to Anfield next year.

These deals were finalised after Liverpool missed out on top target Martin Zubimendi, who opted to snub interest from the Premier League giants and stick with boyhood club Real Sociedad.

After missing out on Zubimendi, Liverpool decided against moving for an alternative defensive midfielder and Ryan Gravenberch has shone in the No.6 role at the start of this season.

However, a report from Football Insider claims Liverpool have already decided their ‘two January signing priorities’ and could re-enter the market for a new midfielder.

‘Liverpool are exploring deals for a defensive midfielder and left-sided centre-back ahead of the January window, sources have told Football Insider. ‘The two areas were priorities for the Reds in the summer but they could only manage to add Federico Chiesa after agreeing a permanent deal with Juventus. ‘Sources say a defensive midfield signing is a more pressing need after Liverpool missed out on a deal for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi in the off-season. ‘Football Insider revealed on Friday (13 September) that the Reds are unlikely to pursue a renewed bid for Zubimendi with the deal now “dead in the water”. ‘Meanwhile, a new centre-back is wanted as Liverpool plan for life after 33-year-old captain Virgil van Dijk. Slot has already expressed doubts about Jarell Quansah after hooking him at half-time in the season opener against Ipswich last month.’

A report from Football Insider also claims Liverpool are considering a move to sign Bayern Munich star Musiala.

Manchester City are in ‘pole position’ to sign Musiala as they look to replace Kevin De Bruyne, who has entered the final year of his contract and is being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Despite this, Liverpool are ‘in the race’ for Musiala. The report says.