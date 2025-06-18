Liverpool ‘plot’ smashing ‘British transfer record’ twice this summer with ‘dream’ signing after Wirtz

According to reports, Liverpool could ‘break the British transfer record’ twice this summer as they have decided their ‘dream’ signing after Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool are not messing around this summer as they are looking to hammer home their advantage over rivals after winning their 20th Premier League title with four games to spare in 2024/25.

The Red have already made two signings as they have landed Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi, but they still have plenty of business to do as head coach Arne Slot looks for upgrades in several positions.

It has been widely reported in recent days that they are close to completing two more signings as they pursue Milos Kerkez and Wirtz.

Liverpool have fended off competition from elsewhere to win the race to sign Kerkez and Wirtz, who could complete their respective moves to Anfield this week.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has provided an insight into what the Reds will do next, with the Premier League champions “expected to wait” for Darwin Nunez to leave before they make another signing.

“After finalising the signing of Florian Wirtz this weekend, Liverpool is expected to wait for the sale of Darwin Núñez before making another move in the transfer market,” Tavolieri tweeted.

“Luis Díaz is set to stay, as FC Barcelona is currently focusing all its efforts on signing Nico Williams, who only wants to join Barça. Wait and see.

He added: “Kerkez is already considered done in my mind. It’s not nécessary to tweet about him. I speak about the future not things that people already know for weeks.”

Nunez’s exit is expected to precede the arrival of a new striker, with a report from The Evening Standard claiming Liverpool ‘could break the British transfer record’ twice with Wirtz and then Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

Liverpool are said to be ‘plotting’ a move for Isak, who has been deemed their ‘dream’ striker signing.

The Reds will break the British transfer record, currently held by £115m Chelsea star Moises Caicedo, when they sign Wirtz for around £116m overall, and they have been ‘quoted £150m to pry Isak away from St James’ Park’.

Should this deal not go through, it is suggested that they will ‘join the race’ to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike, who Fabrizio Romano has confirmed is a “concrete” target.

Romano explained: “Don’t forget how Liverpool are involved in the story for Hugo Ekitike.

“Because Liverpool are waiting to find a solution for Darwin Nunez. Darwin is expected to leave Liverpool. Napoli are in contact with the player’s camp, so Napoli are on it.

“There is also interest from more European clubs, but also from Saudi. Darwin was a top target in Saudi in January, and Darwin remains a target for this summer transfer window for Saudi clubs.

“And so let’s also follow the Darwin Nunez situation, because, with Darwin leaving, Ekitike is a concrete target for Liverpool.”