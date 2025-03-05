Liverpool ‘points deduction’ mooted after Arne Slot’s X-rated rant at Michael Oliver

Arne Slot argues with Michael Oliver after the final whistle in the Merseyside Derby.

Liverpool and other Premier League clubs could face a “points deduction” in the future if managers fail to control their temper around referees.

The Reds have been having a brilliant season with Slot’s Premier League leaders currently 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal at the top of the league table.

Liverpool did have a the tiniest little wobble when they lost 1-0 to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup third round and were held to a 2-2 draw against Everton in the derby at the beginning of February.

At the end of the draw at Goodison – in which James Tarkowski thundered in a late equaliser for Everton – Slot was involved in an exchange with referee Michael Oliver, calling the Premier League official ‘a f***ing disgrace.

Slot has been banned for two matches and issued with a £70,000 fine and now a new FA statement has explained exactly why the Liverpool boss was punished.

“It was reported by the Referee that following the full-time whistle, he was approached by LFC’s Arne Slot (“AS”) who had entered the field of play to confront the Referee and the Match Officials team. Tensions were running high, ” the FA revealed.

“It was alleged that AS’ manner was confrontational and aggressive. It was alleged that he initially used abusive words whilst shaking the Referee’s hand including that the Referee had ‘f****** give them everything’ and that AS hoped that the Referee ‘was proud of that performance’.

“The Referee thereafter confirms (having reviewed the video footage to clarify) that he was approached again by AS around one minute later.

“In this exchange, AS once again shook the Referee’s hand and said ‘If we don’t win the league, I’ll f****** blame you’. It is then further alleged that AS turned to the Assistant Referee and shouted twice that it was ‘a f****** disgrace’.

“As a result of AS’ conduct, he was shown a red card by the Referee.”

And former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett has now claimed that “points deductions” could be the way forward if managers fail to control themselves after the final whistle.

Hackett told Football Insider: “I would like to see referees at the final whistle moving towards the tunnel rather than standing in the middle looking for handshakes and any complimentary comments.

“This will I feel reduce any tensions that have built up in the game. I hope that the level of fines will receive a more controlled approach by the manager and his assistant.

“If these fines going forward do not have the desired effect then we may see points deductions coming into play.

“The last time they used that sanction for an on-field mass confrontation was in the game between Manchester United v Arsenal (in the 1990s) where I was the man in the middle.”