Liverpool ‘in pole position’ for £51m Serie A star after ‘frantic’ last-minute bid for midfielder falls through

Liverpool are at the front of the queue to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Reds have a new manager in Arne Slot after Jurgen Klopp left the club at the end of the season, while Richard Hughes has arrived from Bournemouth as the club’s new sporting director.

But there is yet to be any changes in playing personnel with the summer transfer window not taking off at Anfield just yet.

Based on the latest transfer rumours, it seems Liverpool have once again made improving their midfield a priority for the summer transfer window.

Klopp brought in Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo to Liverpool last summer to replace Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, who both left for Saudi Arabia.

Reports in the Netherlands have claimed that Liverpool made a ‘frantic’ last-minute approach to sign Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer – but he is now on his way to Premier League rivals Brighton for a deal worth €30m plus add-ons.

The report said: ‘At the last minute, Liverpool came around through Wieffer’s camp itself, and not through Feyenoord. Arne Slot has been a big fan of the player for the past two years.’

Liverpool have been linked over the last year with a move for Atalanta midfielder Koopmeiners and now reports in Italy have claimed that the Reds are ‘in pole position’ to land the Dutchman.

There is strong interest from Juventus in Koopmeiners but Atalanta would prefer to sell the midfielder abroad with the Serie A side looking for €60m (£51m) to sell.

Juve are looking to seal a transfer for around €40m but Liverpool have time to launch their own offer as the Old Lady still need to sell a player or two before they can advance on Koopmeiners.

Mohamed Salah is one player linked with a move away from Liverpool this summer with rumours that Saudi Pro League clubs are again interested in the Egypt international.

Al-Ittihad reportedly made a £150m offer for Salah last summer, which Liverpool swiftly rejected, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists there are currently no updates on the Egyptian’s future.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Despite the rumours, I’ve still zero updates on Mo Salah’s situation so far.

“It’s quiet, there are no changes with Saudi clubs, and though the interest is there since last summer, Liverpool have not received any proposals or approaches at the moment.

“I don’t have any confirmation or guarantee either about Salah leaving and joining Saudi this summer.”