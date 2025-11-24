According to reports, Liverpool are still at the front of the queue for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi and could sign him in January on one condition.

Guehi has emerged as one of the best centre-backs in Europe and he was among Liverpool’s leading transfer targets in the summer.

One of Liverpool‘s priorities was to strengthen at centre-back, though they missed out on Guehi after messing with Crystal Palace for most of the summer window.

The England international was available for a cut-price fee as he entered the final year of his contract at the start of this campaign, but Liverpool only agreed to meet Palace’s £35m asking price on deadline day.

This left Liverpool at risk of missing out at the eleventh hour and the transfer collapsed after Palace failed to land a suitable replacement.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Arsenal, Frank’s pathetic excuse, Dyche, Liverpool, Minteh, Farke



Therefore, Guehi remains on the market ahead of January and it has emerged that he will not be signing a new Palace contract beyond this summer.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have been linked with Guehi in recent weeks as he can reach a pre-contract agreement with a team in Europe from January onwards.

However, Liverpool remain interested in signing Guehi, who could be a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

Now, journalist Sacha Tavolieri has insisted that the Reds are ‘in pole position’ to sign Guehi and they are the ‘only club truly positioned to sign him as early as January’.

However, this is said to be dependent on Liverpool meeting Palace’s £35m asking price in the winter.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 When Liverpool could sack Slot as Klopp backed to make return for one reason – ‘strange situation’

👉 Five Premier League tables to illustrate Liverpool’s shocking decline

👉 Is Alexander Isak the floppiest flop in all of Premier League flopsville?



The report claims:

‘The Reds could thus overtake Bayern Munich , who are also interested but considered less active in the matter. The price tag for Guéhi is said to be around £35 million, a reasonable sum for a player considered one of the most consistent defenders in the Premier League. ‘Arne Slot sees Guéhi as a strategic reinforcement to stabilise a halfback pairing that has often been plagued by injuries in recent seasons.’

Liverpool are also said to be interested in signing in-form Premier League star Antoine Semenyo, who has been mooted as a possible long-term replacement for Mo Salah.

Semenyo has been one of the top performers in the Premier League this season, but he is available for a decent fee as there is a £65m release clause in his contract.

Football finance expert Stefan Borson has informed Football Insider why Semenyo’s story is “really weird” following the leak of the value of his exit clause.

Borson explained: “It’s a really weird story because I don’t really understand how it’s been allowed to be leaked in the way that it has, where every man and his dog has got the story.

“They haven’t just got the overall story, but it’s got a story in some detail in terms of when the clause kicks in, how long it lasts for, the fact that it’s exactly £65m but lower when it gets to the summer. I mean, they’ve got the whole clause, all the bits and pieces, bells and whistles about it.

“I don’t know why it’s in the interests of any party, including his agent, to get that out into the public domain. It’s clearly a breach of the confidentiality clause, so I don’t know. It’s a bit of a strange one really.”