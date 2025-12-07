Have your say after Mo Salah declared war on Arne Slot...

Well… that escalated quickly.

Mohamed Salah delivered a bombshell interview in the mixed zone after Liverpool and Leeds United played out an incredible 3-3 draw at Elland Road, claiming the club has thrown him under the bus and that he and Arne Slot are no longer speaking.

Salah v Slot: Who should Liverpool back and sack?

Liverpool are in quite a predicament.

Do they stick with their title-winning manager, who has massively underperformed this season despite being backed with over £400million worth of new signings?

Or do they back possibly their greatest ever player, who has now gone to war with his manager after *checks notes* not playing in two of Liverpool’s last three games?

It would be quite the bow to the Egyptian if Liverpool chose him over their head coach, but it has surely come down to a straight shootout between Salah and Slot.

Results have been awful. The tactics have been baffling. But that’s got nothing on Slot’s stubbornness and favouritism.

Then again, Salah has been pretty poor for the last eight months, and was rewarded with a lucrative new contract this year.

Sell Salah in January and you might end up sacking Slot a month later anyway.

Sack Slot now and you’d need to deliver the biggest arse-kissing in football history to your highest earner, who hasn’t been anywhere near good enough this season and has genuine interest from Saudi Arabia.

Ah, what a dilemma. There’s no chance of them kissing and making up… is there?

What would you do? What should Liverpool do?

Is it finally time to sack Arne Slot? Or should Salah be sold in January? Have your say…

In case you missed it, here is what Salah said after being an unused substitute for the second time in three games at Leeds: