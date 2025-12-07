Mo Salah v Arne Slot: Who should Liverpool get rid of? Have your say…
Well… that escalated quickly.
Mohamed Salah delivered a bombshell interview in the mixed zone after Liverpool and Leeds United played out an incredible 3-3 draw at Elland Road, claiming the club has thrown him under the bus and that he and Arne Slot are no longer speaking.
Salah v Slot: Who should Liverpool back and sack?
Liverpool are in quite a predicament.
Do they stick with their title-winning manager, who has massively underperformed this season despite being backed with over £400million worth of new signings?
Or do they back possibly their greatest ever player, who has now gone to war with his manager after *checks notes* not playing in two of Liverpool’s last three games?
It would be quite the bow to the Egyptian if Liverpool chose him over their head coach, but it has surely come down to a straight shootout between Salah and Slot.
Results have been awful. The tactics have been baffling. But that’s got nothing on Slot’s stubbornness and favouritism.
Then again, Salah has been pretty poor for the last eight months, and was rewarded with a lucrative new contract this year.
Sell Salah in January and you might end up sacking Slot a month later anyway.
Sack Slot now and you’d need to deliver the biggest arse-kissing in football history to your highest earner, who hasn’t been anywhere near good enough this season and has genuine interest from Saudi Arabia.
Ah, what a dilemma. There’s no chance of them kissing and making up… is there?
What would you do? What should Liverpool do?
Is it finally time to sack Arne Slot? Or should Salah be sold in January? Have your say…
In case you missed it, here is what Salah said after being an unused substitute for the second time in three games at Leeds:
I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why.
It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.
I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games, so I can’t say they kept the promise.
I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me that someone doesn’t want me at the club.
I said to my family, come to the Brighton game. I don’t know if I am going to play or not, but I am going to enjoy it. In my head, I’m going to enjoy that game because I don’t know what is going to happen now.
I will be at Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go to the Africa Cup. I don’t know what is going to happen when I am there.
After what I have done for the club it really hurts. You can imagine, really. After going from home to the club and you don’t know if you are starting. I know the club too well, I have been here many years.
Tomorrow [Jamie] Carragher is going to go for me again and again and that’s fine.
I have been at this club, scoring more than anyone in this generation since I came to the Premier League, I don’t think anyone has scored more goals and made more assists than me in the whole Premier League.
If I am somewhere else, everybody would go to the media and defend the players. I am the only one in this situation.
Can I give an example? It’s silly but I am sorry. I remember a while go, Harry Kane was not scoring for ten games, everyone in the media was like, ‘Oh, Harry will score for sure.’ When it comes to Mo, everyone is like, ‘He needs to be on the bench.’ I am sorry Harry!
It’s not acceptable for me. I don’t know why this is happening for me. I don’t get it.
I think if I’m someone else at the club, if the club would protect this player… I don’t know why I’m in this situation now.
I have done so much for this club. I don’t have to go everyday fighting for my position because I earned it. I’m not bigger than anyone.