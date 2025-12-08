Liverpool, ‘This Means More’ and YNWA have prompted a whole lot of laughter after the last few days as Mohamed Salah walks alone.

This is a pure Liverpool and Salah mailbox. If you want views on Aston Villa, Arsenal and Trump, click here. And e-mail your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com

Succinct on Salah

Mohamed Salah, bit of a small bell-end it turns out.

Saudi in January it is.

Will

…In a week that saw a true club legend, Billy Bonds, pass away, Salah’s unbelievable statement yesterday stands in sharp contrast. Any supposed leader and club hero would deal with being benched for 2 or 3 games (out of 400+ ffs) by saying “obviously I’d love to be playing but I just want to help the club in whatever way they want to use me”. Instead he has shown that he thinks he is far bigger than the team and the club. Contemptuous.

Mike, WHU

…I haven’t been performing the best at work lately. I’ve missed a few key deadlines and failed to execute a project that my boss had expected me to deliver but that’s all ok. Tomorrow I’m going to let everyone know that the company doesn’t have my back, that someone in the organization is throwing me under the bus and that this may be the last week I work there.

It should go over well.

Joe Salad, Montreal, Canada

Laughing at Liverpool walking alone

It took an entirety of two games for your “club legend” to throw his manager & his club under the bus cause he can’t come to terms with his own decline.

Looks like Trent made the right choice. Y’all will always be walking alone. Can’t stop laughing at the Mo vs Slot interview.

Cheers to Liverpool’s downfall,

Aman

…In response to Darren’s email, he unknowingly has summed up the ridiculousness of Liverpool FC’s media persona in a few brief lines – it’s all a fallacy, a big fat lie.

You’ll Never Walk Alone unless you are Stevie G looking at Chelsea, you know to actually win the league.

Or if you are TAA who gave the club great service and is now a pariah because he wanted to play at an iconic club.

Now it’s the Mo Show, probably the best player they’ve had this century, (albeit there’s some competition to that honour) for daring to state his case.

Liverpool are a PR creation, it’s all BS and everyone outside their fanbase knows it.

Paul, Dublin

…Supporters of This Means More FC showing how quickly they’ll turn on a club legend for having the audacity to question a failing manager. The same supporters who welcomed Isak’s unprofessional stance in the summer now lambasting Salah for doing something far less damaging. Once again (see Trent) showing that ‘you’ll never walk alone’ only applies until it doesn’t.

To clarify, I’m not suggesting they’re more hypocritical than any other fan base; I’m merely saying that they’re exactly the same. No better, no worse, more entitled yes, but certainly no more special than anyone else.

Cover up those murals!

Ratt Mitchie NUFC (sack the manager)

…Have I misunderstood one of the most famous songs in English football all these years?

“As you walk through the storm… You’ll never walk alone”?

Unless you are Roy Hodgson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah, etc., or indeed, the entire Liverpool team if they play badly at home and you boo them and leave the stadium early?

Or are Liverpool fans the hypocritical frauds they seem to be?

It’s a mystery.

Col Brown

(this season’s reality versus what was expected is *chef’s kiss*)

…I’ve never really had a dislike for Liverpool but f*** me their fans recently have been brutal. Darren sums it up tbh. The crying about Trent is ridiculous. The best way a player can leave is by honouring his contract. Get over it. But what utter shite he’s speaking about Salah. I disagree completely with Salah’s behavior. He hasn’t done one interview this season and now does one to disrupt the team. I said it all of last season that they shouldn’t give him a new deal. But what are you on about?!

“taking you from mediocrity in Italy, to giving you the freedom to become a world class player, you’ve been given everything.”

He’s more than f***ing repaid Liverpool. You’ve been given everything? He’s give them everything! Mediocrity in Italy? He was one of the best players in Serie A. When people need to lie to prove their point it makes it invalid to me. You can just say Salah has been a dickhead.

Dion, Arsenal

…Good God, I think the irony of Darren signing off his screed YNWA has just set my phone on fire.

Please forward me his email address and I’ll send him the bill.

TGWolf(Unbelievable Jeff)THFC

…Well that settles it Kopites, you were right – Salah definitely isn’t a selfish player at all. Y’all can stop now btw, this is almost too funny. Delusional wee prick has some front though, I’ll give him that.

RHT/TS x

Mo Salah only cares about Mo Salah

I’ve been looking for a comparison to make regarding Salah’s ridiculous post-match whinge. Just now it struck me that the outburst reminds me of the classic episode of Futurama, when Bender gets ejected from the Moon’s theme park and announces that he is in fact unbothered, because he will “go build his own themepark, with blackjack! And hookers!” Bender doesn’t want to go build his own themepark. He’s just lashing out because he’s embarrassed about getting kicked out.

Mo Salah is embarrassed because Mo Salah believes that Mo Salah is too big to sit on the bench for 3 consecutive games. Mo Salah does not believe it matters how poorly he plays, Mo Salah believes he should always play because he used to be the best. He said so explicitly in his rant. These are not the words of a man who will square the effing ball to Wirtz or Chiesa the next time they are sitting in front of an open-goal tap-in.

Whether Slot is or isn’t the right man for the job is a separate discussion; what is absolutely clear is that Mo Salah cares more about Mo Salah than he cares about his teammates or the team’s overall success.

Oliver Dziggel, Geneva Switzerland

…Tbh, he’s not having the best of seasons, his benching was well deserved…now you may argue whether he should have been benched 3 in a row or not, but regardless instead of taking the time off to clear his mind and get ready to pounce when the chance to start came again, he’s behaving like a toddler throwing his toys out of the pram.

It’s even worse when you consider, that being a senior player, his words would have much impact and would quickly gain a media frenzy.

facilitating creation of such a hostile atmosphere when your club is already struggling is beyond the pale.

Other such great players have had to deal with aging and being benched and many have fought for their place or if not, quietly left without creating such a furore by simply stating intentions to want a new challenge.

Abhinav, Mumbai ( guess you do walk have to walk alone)

The Liverpool crisis is real; Arne Slot should be sacked

There is no denying it now, we are in a crisis. After the City game I genuinely believed the worst was behind us and we could get our act together with the ‘easy’ run of fixtures coming up. Yet here we are having won only one of five pretty winnable games.

We now have our star player airing out his frustrations with the manager and the club. If that is Salah, who’s arguably been the most favored by the manager, speaking that way then imagine what the likes of Chiesa or Endo might have to say. Salah is out of line and this just proves his selfish nature making it all about him when he won’t be here for the next month or so. It’s clear though that he has no respect for the manager, under Klopp he would have kept those feelings to himself like he did that time against West Ham.

I don’t blame Salah though, listening to the manager speak barely inspires confidence. When I saw those Jacob Murphy quotes I thought they were made up. We have a superior player in Chiesa who doesn’t get any meaningful minutes but still does his best yet the manager shamelessly tries to cover up his own incompetence. He then bluntly admitted he doesn’t care about our other player on loan.

The manager is failing in pretty much every department and should be sacked. The one certainty with him is that things can in fact get even worse.

Philip Correa

Can both Mo and Arne stay please…

Just wanted to submit a 4th option to your survey, Slot out? Salah out? Both out?

Both in please, have a chat like grownups. Mo could come back from Afcon and get back on board, please

Dermot in Dublin

Two wrongs can make a wrong

Social media has wrought an attitude that something has to be wrong for another thing to be right. No nuance.

Is it possible that both Salah and Slot can be wrong – and for different reasons – and, perhaps, Liverpool’s management as well?

Salah only speaks when he is being negative towards Liverpool. It is disrespectful to his team mates and the fans, who support him to the nth degree. Everyone (in the Liverpool firmament) deeply wants him to do better. (I would suspect even a few fantasy football managers too.)

It was mooted that Slot is at fault for not giving Salah a hug. Yet Salah fell out with the huggiest football manager of all time when he was benched.

And what about the seeming Edwards/Hughes Galactico project? How much was Slot invested in it? Why do we only hear that ‘management’ are having ‘Emergency’ meetings? I am sure they are having discussions but is it to throw Slot under the bus or ask what they can do to help?

Even so, as Klopp and Guardiola have done in the past, new players were eased in as they learned the system. Not shoe-horned in. Winning so many games off the bat gave a false dawn that players knew what to do.

Is Salah the worst performer? No. Week to week, different players, except Konate for the wrong reasons and Szoboslai for the right reasons, have underperformed. But Salah has been a consistent 5 out of 10 or worse. Salah has been impressive in staying in great physical shape, and playing so many games over the years. But how much of that was due to the manager allowing him so much freedom to ‘rest’ during games and not press or track back as much?

But with the whole team in need of everyone pulling together, you can see why Slot benched Salah. Yet Slot messed it up by taking off Bradley and leaving on Konate. When will Gomez be given a run at centre back in his place?

The reality is there is enough blame to go around. Will firing one person, Slot, fix everything? If for the right reasons – finding someone who can make this team fire again, make top four and build for the future, okay. But not to appease a p***ed off Salah.

Paul McDevitt

It all looks daft from afar

I’m just a plastic fan living overseas so I don’t get it and how it means more. I like being entertained by hard-working millionaires because life isn’t all sausages and rainbows. But the TAA traitor nonsense followed by the Salah is Judas rubbish. Give it a rest would you? This isn’t a “you make us all look dumb diatribe” because there is no we here.

You are binning a legend who gave you more than you deserved all for shiny new toys who can’t even run 10k. Sometimes players are bigger than the team and deserve to go out on their terms. Our identity was intensity; now it’s just another bald philosophizer without a clue. Pulls or Fat Sam would have this team in the top 4 without breaking a sweat or using a whiteboard.

Niall, Annapolis