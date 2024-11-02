Liverpool praised for ‘Klopp-like intensity’ as Slot engineers better start than last season

Chris Sutton has praised Liverpool for showing “Klopp-like intensity” as they came from behind to beat Brighton and reach the top of the Premier League.

The Reds have started this season marginally better than they did last term. In Jurgen Klopp’s last season at the helm, Liverpool found themselves fourth in the Premier League after 10 games, on 23 points.

But this season, after that same amount of games, they are top of the table, and two points better off, on 25, under new boss Slot.

Their game against Brighton might not have gone the way they wanted, though, with the Seagulls 1-0 up from the 14th to the 69th minutes, when Cody Gakpo levelled terms.

Mohamed Salah was on hand to cap off the Reds’ victory, in what was a much better second half than first, as explained by Slot after the game, who said his side were “better positioned and had the ball a lot more” after the break.

There was praise for the job the manager is doing, as his side were likened to that of his predecessor by Sutton.

“They were miles off it in the first half and credit to Brighton,” Sutton said on BBC 5 Live.

“They came out in the second half with a completely different attitude. That was Klopp-like intensity from Arne Slot’s team in the second half and that could be a massive win for Liverpool.”

That he is being likened to Klopp, who won both a Premier League and Champions League during his time at Anfield, will be music to the ears of Slot, who has been tasked to replace him.

Of course, the side is largely the same, so it is of little surprise that the side has the same attributes that they had under Klopp, but Slot will be happy to know he is getting the same intensity out of the side as his predecessor got.

It is particularly ideal right now, when the sides around are not playing quite as well as they were last term.

READ MORE: F365’s 3pm Blackout: Liverpool awful on perfect day as City stumble and Forest march on