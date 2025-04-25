Liverpool could move for an alternative left-back this summer instead of reported top target Milos Kerkez for two reasons.

The Reds can seal their second Premier League title this weekend as Arne Slot’s side need just a point against Tottenham on Sunday to claim the trophy.

But sporting director Richard Hughes is looking ahead to the summer having secured new deals for Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah as he looks to add quality and depth to the Liverpool squad.

A new left-back is thought to be a priority as Andy Robertson’s levels have dipped this term, while Kostas Tsimikas is expected to leave the club.

It’s been widely reported that Liverpool’s top target is Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, with the Cherries wanting £45m for the 21-year-old.

Asked about rumours about his future last month, Kerkez confirmed his desire to play for “the best teams”.

He said: “Yeah. As a kid, you dream to play at the highest level, win the trophies, be on the best teams.

“These are the things that my agent is on. My dad is on,” he added. “It is not something that they occupy me with because the season is still going, so there’s no point to talk about anything.

But, according to TBR Football, the Reds also retain a strong interest in Fulham star Antonee Robinson, who’s got ten Premier League assists this season.

It’s thought the USMNT international – thought to be valued at around £40m – is ‘actually even the preferred option by some within Anfield’, as the report details two reasons why the Reds may instead move for the 27-year-old.

The report states:

‘Whilst Kerkez is viewed as a player with high ceiling, Robinson is currently seen as the best left-back in the Premier League and is ready to slot in from the off. ‘The fact that the American spent some of his formative years on Merseyside at Everton is considered as a helpful aspect in that the player will have no issues settling in the North West.’

Robinson has linked with a move to Anfield for some time, and was thought to be the leading candidate to make the move before Kerkez’s impressive displays this season.

Asked for a comment on links with Liverpool last month, Robinson said: “Transfer rumours and stuff like that, I try not to look at.

“Especially like with the Liverpool one, all my friends and family are from Liverpool, so it’s more of them messaging me than me seeing newspaper stuff.

“And I have to say, look, it’s just, just a story in the paper, and anyone who’s doing well is going to get linked to a team.”