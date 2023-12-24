Liverpool: Prem chief ‘not worried’ by interest in Klopp’s ‘favourite’ player as release clause is mooted

West Ham sporting director Mark Noble has been asked about interest from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in England international Jarrod Bowen.

The talented attacker has been mentioned as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah and he’s been one of the best players in the Premier League this season.

Bowen scored his 13th Premier League goal of the season as West Ham beat Manchester United 2-0 on Saturday afternoon to move up to sixth in the Premier League.

Luckily for West Ham, Bowen recently committed his future to the Premier League outfit by extending his contract until 2030 so it’ll take a huge fee to prize him away from the London Stadium.

The Hammers were hammered 5-1 by Liverpool at Anfield in midweek as they exited the Carabao Cup. Speaking pre-match, Reds boss Klopp admitted Bowen – who netted a consolation for the visitors – is his “favourite” non-Liverpool player.

“In quarter-finals, everybody can smell the chance to go through. In a very busy period, finding a line-up which can go and go and go because West Ham is a physically really strong team, David is doing an incredible job, I have to say,” Klopp said.

“They are good again, through in Europe, it’s really impressive. Injuries issues as well. Playing without Antonio, and Bowen steps up in that position.

“[Bowen is] probably my favourite player besides all my players I have to say. It’s great what he is doing and how he has developed.”

West Ham legend Noble became the club’s new sporting director after retiring at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

During TNT Sports’ coverage of West Ham vs Man Utd, Noble was asked about Liverpool’s apparent interest in Bowen and he insisted that it does “not worry” him.

“To be honest, it didn’t worry me because he’s just signed a new long-term deal with us a month ago.” Noble said on TNT Sports.

“I think Liverpool and Jurgen (Klopp) have always been big fans of Jarrod (Bowen). With the way that Jurgen sets his teams up and the way he plays.”

When asked by Paul Scholes if there is a release clause in Bowen’s new contract, Noble added: “I am not telling you!

“He’s great and we are over the moon that he’s signed a long-term deal with us because he is the catalyst for us to bring in good players and also the way that we want to play.”