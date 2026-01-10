A pair of Premier League clubs have reportedly enquired about a January move for a Liverpool winger, according to an insider X account.

The Reds have begun to recover from a terrible spell after a good start to the season. After winning their first seven games in all competitions to kick off the season, Liverpool then lost each of their next four, before going on another run of three straight losses not long after.

After a recovery, Arne Slot’s side have now not lost since November, and are back to fourth in the Premier League.

One essential constant through the ups and downs at Liverpool this season has been Federico Chiesa not getting a sniff. The Italian winger has started just one game in the Premier League and none in the Champions League.

He has scored twice and assisted once in the league this season, and even with Mohamed Salah away at the African Cup of Nations, Chiesa has struggled for minutes, with Jeremie Frimpong recently playing on the right wing, despite being a defender.

According to an insider X account, West Ham and Bournemouth have both ‘made enquiries’ about the availability of Chiesa.

It’s stated both clubs are interested in taking the Liverpool winger on loan in January.

It feels there is a good chance of Chiesa being loaned out, given he’s clearly not required as anything more than a bit-part player at Anfield, having played a combined 16 minutes in their last three games, and not getting on the pitch at all in the most recent game.

Both of the aforementioned clubs are in the bottom half of the Premier League table and Chiesa could help in their plight.

West Ham are in the relegation places, needing to make up seven points to drag themselves out, while Bournemouth are 15th, with a 12-point gap to the Hammers in the final relegation spot.

But the January sale of star winger Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City could cause big problems for the Cherries.

Of the 34 goals Bournemouth have scored in the Premier League so far this season, Semenyo has had a hand in 13 of them, and tearing away that impact could be catastrophic for them.

If they are to sign Chiesa, they’ll hope he can have at least some of the impact that Semenyo did so they aren’t at risk of getting dragged into the relegation fight.

