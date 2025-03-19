Premier League club accept one of the ‘most in-demand’ players will join Liverpool this summer

Liverpool may be close to wrapping up the Premier League title and some sources believe that they are close to securing a move for one of the league’s brightest performers this season in defence.

Arne Slot’s side have a 12-point lead heading into the final part of the season and despite recent cup defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United, they are poised to lift the title.

Inevitably, the club will look to strengthen given that Slot was only given Federico Chiesa last summer and he will want to make his mark on this squad to make it his own after a successful first campaign.

With the trio of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah all set to leave, as it stands, at the end of the season, there are question marks over a few potential stars and fans are already identifying areas to improve on for next season.

One of those is left-back where the experienced club favourite Andy Robertson has been criticised for his downturn in performances this season after a hugely successful spell from 2017 onwards. Kostas Tsimikas isn’t viewed as the long-term successor and their transfer interest could include bringing in a new left-back.

According to TEAMtalk, Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez has attracted serious interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid, making him one of the most in-demand young defenders in Europe.

The 21-year-old has been key at the back for Andoni Iraola’s side and it is said that he will have a ‘critical meeting’ with his agents this week to plan out his future.

His stunning assist earlier this month for Marcus Tavenier against Tottenham showcased his brilliant attacking skills and his five assists in the Premier League alone are more than Robertson and Tsimikas have combined across all competitions.

Liverpool’s defensive targets outlined

With Van Dijk potentially exiting, there is a worry about the Reds defensively. While losing both Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold seems unlikely, it is the likely outcome right now with no new contract updates.

Regardless, the club are sizing up defensive targets across the backline given that the left-back area is growing into a more difficult conversation. Robertson is a club legend but his best days are behind now.

One of those to come in could be Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, who can play both centre-back and left-back and would give Slot that higher level of versatility and youthfulness.

Also tipped for a move is Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen who has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid after impressing this season next to Kerkez.