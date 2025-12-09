THE PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE SINCE LIVERPOOL SIGNED MO SALAH

Mo Salah trains before Liverpool fly to take on Inter Milan without him

Jamie Carragher had to remind Mo Salah that Liverpool have been good for each other. But how good have Liverpool been since Salah signed?

The relationship between Salah and Liverpool has turned sour after the striker unloaded on Arne Slot, the manager daring to drop his star player to the bench.

Salah’s outburst, carefully orchestrated and designed to see off Slot, already under pressure following a wretched run of form, was labelled a ‘disgrace’ by Carragher.

The defender-turned-pundit was keen to rein in Salah’s ego, reminding the Egyptian that he was ‘a Chelsea failure’ before Liverpool swooped on Roma in 2017.

The Reds signed Salah for £34.3million following a fourth-placed finish in the 2016-17 season.

Chelsea were champions following Jurgen Klopp’s first full season in charge, during which Pep Guardiola was getting his feet under the table at Manchester City.

Guardiola’s first title came in Salah’s first season at Liverpool, who again finished fourth behind City, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Were it not for Guardiola, Liverpool would doubtless have won more titles than the two Salah has on his CV.

Indeed, since Salah signed, Liverpool have lost fewer games than Pep’s City. But the Reds have drawn 29 more games in that same period, leading to a 52-point gap between Guardiola’s City and Salah’s Liverpool.

