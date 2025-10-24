Arne Slot will be lifting the Premier League trophy again, apparently.

Liverpool may have lost their last three in the Premier League, falling to fourth in the table, but F365ers still reckon the Reds will win the title…

It has been a wretched time for Liverpool after cantering through the opening weeks of the season. Having won their first five games, they have fallen to late defeats to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and, most gallingly, Manchester United.

Chuck a Champions League loss to Galatasaray in there and suddenly Arne Slot is under pressure for the first time in his Anfield reign amid a full-blown CRISIS.

Of course, it’s not his fault. How is he expected to cope if Liverpool’s opponents are allowed to change their team every week? Or kick the ball over head height?

Regardless, the Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt seems to have calmed a few nerves and perhaps pointed the way forward for Slot and his own team selections.

And their recent slump has not changed the minds of many F365ers who picked Liverpool as their favourites to win the title at the start of the season.

When we polled you handsome lot in the early weeks, 42 per cent felt Liverpool would win the league, with the Reds amassing almost 50,000 votes.

Arsenal claimed 24 per cent of the vote; only 10 per cent backed City; while other clubs together totalled 23 per cent.

Many pundits, including wee Michael and Nicky Butt, have changed their mind in the wake of Liverpool’s woes – but not you lot.

In a new poll on the destination of the title, published in the wake of the Reds’ four defeats, Slot’s side remain the most fancied to triumph in May.

As of Friday before a Big Weekend when the Reds face Brentford, more than half of the votes are backing Liverpool while just over a third favour Arsenal in a three-horse race.

The ballot remains open, though, so if you haven’t yet cast your vote, go ahead…