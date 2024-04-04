Where will Liverpool mess up during the run-in?

Liverpool are in the driving seat in the Premier League title race and they will return to the summit if they beat Sheffield United – as expected, nay presumed – at Anfield tonight.

But the Merseysiders have been in this position before and messed up *cough* Steven Gerrard slip, Dwight Gayle *cough* so who’s to say that it can’t happen again?

But which game (or games) could forever be remembered as this season’s version of the Jose Mourinho and Demba Ba-inspired Chelsea cock-up as Liverpool potentially ruin Jurgen Klopp’s farewell?

With only nine games to go, the pressure is going to mount with Arsenal and Man City breathing down their necks and from least to most likely, we have ranked the matches on the likelihood of the supposed mentality monsters dropping points.

9) Sheffield United (H) – Thu, Apr 4 (19:30)

Liverpool‘s first of the remaining nine matches *should* comfortably be the easiest.

Sheffield United’s fortunes have improved slightly since Chris Wilder returned as manager but their only away Premier League win this season came against lowly Luton Town.

The Blades have conceded five or more goals in a game on seven occasions this season so if Mohamed Salah and co. are on their A-game, they could have a lot of fun at Anfield on Thursday night.

8) Crystal Palace (H) – Sun, Apr 14 (14:00)

The new manager bounce provided by Oliver Glasner’s arrival has been solid but not remarkable with one win, two draws and two defeats. With a home game against Man City coming before the trip to Anfield, Palace’s safety won’t be fully secured by April 14 so this could spell danger for Liverpool.

Earlier this season, a last-gasp Harvey Elliott winner saw a sub-par Liverpool past Palace at Selhurst Park, but Klopp’s side are a different animal at Anfield and these two matches should not cause them too much trouble as they attempt to extend their unbeaten home Premier League run to 16 games.

7) West Ham (A) – Sat, Apr 27 (12:30)

This is where it starts to get more difficult for Liverpool…

The Reds have already beaten West Ham three times this season so they would fancy their chances at the London Stadium, even with this game being in the dreaded 12.30 kick-off slot.

Despite David Moyes being under pressure, the Hammers have gone under the radar to mount a challenge for the European places and with the trio of Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta, they are a dangerous opponent for anyone in this league.

Given how poorly his loan spell is going, Liverpool will surely be hoping Kalvin Phillips is handed a rare start to gift West Ham’s visitors a penalty and/or own goal.

6) Wolves (H) – Sun, May 19 (16:00)

Liverpool dropping points in Klopp’s final home game in charge at Anfield. Surely not…right?

The typically raucous atmosphere at Anfield will – especially if the Premier League title is still up for grabs – be turned up a notch for this game as Liverpool’s supporters attempt to roar Klopp and his team on to one last home win.

As for their opponents, Wolves have surpassed all expectations this season with inexperienced boss Gary O’Neil being mentioned as an outside candidate to replace Klopp.

Wolves lost 3-1 to Liverpool earlier this campaign but they have fared bloody well against the Big Six under O’Neil and there is the potential added danger of the visitors benefiting from the freedom of having nothing to play for on the final day.

5) Everton (A) – Wed, Apr 24 (20:00)

Everton’s survival prospects look far more promising – even with a potential second points deduction looming – after their 1-1 draw at Newcastle United as goal-shy Dominic Calvert-Lewin returned to the scoresheet.

But Sean Dyche’s side are fortunate that the bottom three are as poor as they are because Everton’s 13-game winless Premier League run *should* have them deep in trouble.

If we’re talking about squad ability alone, this game should be a walk in the park for Liverpool. But this is a derby and the title contenders have drawn six of their previous 15 Merseyside derbies. Another drab stalemate could be enough to end Klopp’s title dream…

4) Fulham (A) – Sun, Apr 21 (16:30)

Marco Silva’s side have dipped slightly after last season but are still set to secure their Premier League status with ease, so they are still somewhat defying expectations.

After dropping points in back-to-back games against Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest, there are already signs that some of Fulham’s players are on the beach but you’d expect them to turn up against Liverpool.

The two sides have already served up a seven-goal thriller at Anfield so Liverpool’s possible banana skin at Craven Cottage reeks of a score draw.

3) Manchester United (A) – Sun, Apr 7 (15:30)

Judging by Man Utd’s dreadful display against Brentford, Erik ten Hag’s side are firmly on the decline *once again* following their immense high of knocking Liverpool out of the FA Cup before the international break.

We will soon be treated to a repeat of that all-timer FA Cup tie as Klopp’s side look for revenge at Old Trafford.

As these games usually are, this one is almost impossible to call as the result will largely depend on which Man Utd turns up. A 6-0 win for Liverpool is as likely as a 2-1 victory for the hosts.

2) Tottenham Hotspur (H) – Sat, May 4 (15:00)

Arsenal’s overall run-in is widely accepted to be the toughest out of the three title-chasers, but Liverpool’s final three matches are pretty rough.

They get started at Anfield on May 4 as they face Spurs after Liverpool supporter Ange Postecoglou led his team to a highly controversial 2-1 home win earlier this season.

Liverpool are formidable at home but if they are to lose in the Premier League at Anfield this season, it’s most likely to be against Tottenham. Unlike the Arsenal-Man City combination, the attack-minded philosophies of Postecoglou’s Spurs and Klopp’s Reds should blend beautifully as the two sides look to outscore their opponents. A recipe for peak Barclays but potential heartbreak for the home team.

1) Aston Villa (A) – Sat, May 11 (15:00)

Just like Spurs, Aston Villa are battling for a top-four spot and it is Unai Emery’s side currently in prime position to qualify for the Champions League via the traditional route.

The Villans’ home record is not to be feared as much as Liverpool’s, but Villa Park – even more so at this point of the season – will be a tough place to go.

An added complication will come if Liverpool advance in the Europa League as their semi-final ties will take place on May 2 and May 9 – just days before the matches against Villa and Spurs. At least Villa might be in the same boat…