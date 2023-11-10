Liverpool ‘prepare’ £50m raid for ‘brilliant’ Leeds United teen likened to current Klopp favourite

According to reports, Liverpool are ‘preparing’ to make a bid for Leeds United teenager Archie Gray, who is valued at around £50m.

Daniel Farke is doing a pretty successful job of rebuilding Leeds United in the Championship as they are currently third in the table.

The Yorkshire outfit have one of the best academies in the country and Gray is among the leading young talents in the Football League.

The 17-year-old was on the bench in the Premier League last season but he has established himself as a key player for Leeds United in the Championship.

Gray has played in all but one of Leeds United’s Championship matches this season. He is arguably best operated as a defensive midfielder but he played just as well while covering at right-back in recent weeks.

It is hardly a surprise that Gray is already catching the attention of Premier League clubs and Liverpool – according to The Daily Mail – are monitoring his progress.

The Premier League giants are said to be ‘preparing a summer bid for Leeds midfield player Gray in a move that could cost them over £40million’. The report adds.

‘Gray has been compared to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold due to his athleticism and ability to play in midfield and at right-back. ‘Leeds would be reluctant to sell a player who joined their Academy at the age of nine, and is the great nephew of club icon Eddie Gray, but with other Premier League clubs including Crystal Palace and Everton also interested they may have little choice. ‘Gray is valued at between £40m and £50m by Leeds, and with his current contract expiring in 2025 the club may be forced to cash in next summer.’

Following Leeds United’s opening game of the season, Farke was reluctant too laud Gray too much following his “top-class performance”.

“I don’t like to praise young lads too early,” Farke told reporters. “I think in our generation it’s a bit of a problem because there are so early superstars.

“He’s played a really good pre-season. I’ve spoken about his development. I’m happy with him but before he has played a proper amount of games I’m not willing to sing the high praise of Archie Gray because I don’t think it’s healthy.”

Farke added: “If you promise me that no one tells Archie what I have said, I can tell you that.

“He was outstanding today, you have to keep in mind, first game of the season, sold out Elland Road, first time more or less that he is in the starting line-up, to deliver such a mature performance.

“Also, the story of the game was not that easy, but I think he wasn’t perfect. There was sometimes slight mistakes in his positioning, also in his passing but overall, I think it was for such a young lad, a really top class performance.

