According to reports, Liverpool are ‘preparing’ a move to sign Arne Slot’s ‘priority’ target during the upcoming winter transfer window.

The summer transfer window was frustrating for the Reds as they failed to sign Real Sociedad and Spain star Martin Zubimendi.

Ahead of Slot‘s first season as head coach, Liverpool made it their priority to sign a new defensive midfielder and made Zubimendi their top target.

Zubimendi has a £51m release clause in his contract and he was initially expected to say yes to the move, but he ultimately opted to stick with his boyhood club.

Liverpool decided against signing an alternative target. Instead, they landed Italy international Federico Chiesa after striking a cut-price deal with Juventus. They have also agreed to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will make his move to Anfield official next year.

Without Zubimendi, Ryan Gravenberch has been used as a No.6 and the Netherlands international has been superb in this new role. His stellar performances warrant a spot in our Premier League team of the season so far.

Despite this, Liverpool are expected to make a move to sign a new midfielder in January or next year.

Instead of Zubimendi, a report in Spain claims they ‘want to sign’ Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella.

The 27-year-old is regarded as one of the best midfielders in Serie A and has made just short of 250 appearances for the Italian giants across all competitions.

Unlike Zubimendi, Barella is a versatile midfielder and is perhaps at his best when operated in an attacking role.

Despite this, Barella has emerged as a ‘priority’ target for Liverpool and they are ‘preparing’ a ‘bomb offer’ worth around 80 million euros (£66m).

